Greg McElroy names program outside of CFP bracket still 'in control of their own destiny'
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season sparked immediate debate, and ESPN’s Greg McElroy added to the discussion with his analysis on Always College Football. The committee placed the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, and Alabama in the top four. But McElroy’s attention turned to a team outside the top 12 that he believes still has a path to the playoff.
After moving to No. 19 in the initial rankings, the USC Trojans received a boost of confidence from McElroy. He said the Trojans, despite sitting outside the bracket, remain firmly in the mix. Their schedule offers chances to climb if they win out, including upcoming matchups with Iowa and Oregon.
The Trojans’ offense continues to produce at an elite level, ranking second nationally with 505.9 yards per game and eighth in scoring. McElroy pointed to that strength, along with their remaining schedule, as evidence USC controls its playoff fate.
USC’s Remaining Schedule Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive
McElroy said, “USC very much, I think, is in control of their own destiny. They still have a couple of big games on their schedule. They have Iowa at home, who sits right behind them at 20. They have to go to Oregon. They have plenty, I think, of opportunities to enhance their resume. So SC very much, I think, in the mix right now as the top Big Ten contender outside of the obvious three in Oregon, Indiana, and Ohio State.”
He also noted USC’s head-to-head edge over Michigan, further strengthening the case that the Trojans are the Big Ten’s next-best hope after the top-tier trio. With three of their last four games at home, the schedule sets up favorably. Head coach Lincoln Riley has emphasized how this stretch defines a team’s season, saying on Trojans Live, “It’s ‘Championship November.’ This is the time where, if you’re going to do it, you have to play your best ball.”
Riley’s group will look to sustain momentum after a close 21-17 win over Nebraska. Quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the offense with 2,315 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. Running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller add balance on the ground, and receiver Makai Lemon continues to be a consistent threat in the passing game.
The Trojans will host Northwestern on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.