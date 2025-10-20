Greg McElroy says 'don't sleep' on ACC quarterback's Heisman chances after Week 8
Haynes King has been Georgia Tech’s engine all season, but Saturday’s win over Duke may have finally put him on the national radar. The Yellow Jackets improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1966, fueled by King’s mix of grit and improvisation that has defined their perfect start. Against the Blue Devils, King threw for 205 yards and rushed for 120 more, including a 28-yard touchdown that sealed a 27-18 victory.
College football analyst Greg McElroy believes the Georgia Tech quarterback’s name belongs in the Heisman conversation. On Sunday’s episode of Always College Football, McElroy highlighted King’s growing case for college football's biggest individual award. “And then finally, Haynes King, don’t sleep on him,” McElroy said. “Might be worth a flier. He’s now sitting at 75-to-1. He put the team on his back yet again. He almost does it every single week.”
Georgia Tech’s offense sputtered early in Durham, going three quarters without a touchdown drive. But as Duke wore down, King and the Yellow Jackets took control. His 28-yard sprint to the end zone late in the fourth quarter reflected the same resilience McElroy praised, the ability to carry the team when it matters most.
Haynes King Fuels Georgia Tech’s Best Start Since 1966
McElroy expanded on his assessment by pointing to the moments still ahead for King. “Three hundred twenty-five total yards, two touchdowns in the big win against the Duke Blue Devils,” McElroy said. “I don’t know if Haynes King can quite generate the momentum that some of the guys in front of him have, but he still has some big opportunities. The ACC championship game, maybe he gets a crack at Miami. And he gets a chance to play against the Georgia Bulldogs on what should be a widely consumed game on Black Friday there on ABC.”
That context makes King’s performance even more compelling. The Yellow Jackets not only beat Duke but did it behind their quarterback’s command of the game’s biggest moments. His fourth-quarter efficiency, three completions for 38 yards on a key 72-yard drive, flipped the momentum.
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key credited his team’s physicality for wearing Duke down, while King credited poise. “Nobody really panics,” King said. “Toward the end of the game, everybody almost kind of has that same goal, that same mentality that we’re going to will ourselves to win.”
The win extended Georgia Tech’s streak to seven and showcased the toughness that has become its identity. The defense did its part too, forcing a first-quarter fumble that Omar Daniels returned a school-record 95 yards for a touchdown. But once again, it was King who finished the job, both through the air and on the ground, as the Yellow Jackets pulled away late.
Georgia Tech’s Confidence Builds Behind King’s Leadership
King’s blend of mobility, leadership, and decision-making has become the foundation of Georgia Tech’s rise. At 7-0 and 4-0 in ACC play, the Yellow Jackets have surged into College Football Playoff discussions. Their culture under Key reflects the same traits King displays on the field, toughness, discipline, and trust.
In tight games, King has repeatedly elevated his team, leading late comebacks and thriving in pressure moments. His production as both a runner and passer has made Georgia Tech’s offense one of the ACC’s most balanced units. McElroy’s comments place King in the national spotlight, and with matchups still looming against Miami and Georgia, the Heisman conversation may soon take him seriously.
Georgia Tech’s red-zone defense also continues to complement King’s efforts, forcing critical turnovers and holding opponents to minimal production inside the 20-yard line. The victory over Duke reinforced that formula: stingy defense early, explosive plays late, with King at the center of it.
The Yellow Jackets will host Syracuse on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.