Grand Theft Auto VI hit shelves two days before ESPN's College GameDay set up in Coral Gables, and one Miami Hurricanes fan made sure the Saturday morning crowd knew exactly what he gave up to stand at the barricade.

The show's X account shared a photo of the fan holding a poster that read "I chose this over: GTA VI, sleep, my GF, John Summit," adding the caption "Tough decisions this morning."

GTA VI launch week in Miami

Tough decisions this morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZaVauoyUIe — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2026

Skipping GTA VI on its first weekend is a major sacrifice in South Florida. Rockstar Games released the game Thursday on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S after two delays, and its Vice City setting is modeled on Miami. The city treated the launch like a holiday, with South Beach murals and a "Night in Vice City" takeover by the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Sensor Tower estimated the game pulled in about $1.84 billion by launch day from roughly 19 million copies. That's more than double what GTA V made in its first 24 hours in 2013.

The fan drew Ctrl and Esc keys next to John Summit's name, a nod to the DJ's CTRL Escape Tour. The tour brought him to Kaseya Center for two nights, Friday and Saturday, and Saturday's show runs head to head with the Hurricanes' home game.

Who is Miami's GameDay guest picker?

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The poster has competition for attention on Lakeside Patio, where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the celebrity guest picker. Pat McAfee announced the booking Wednesday.

Johnson played defensive line at Miami from 1991 to 1994. He was a teammate of Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal on the 1991 national championship team. It's his second turn as a GameDay guest picker after he made his picks in Boulder, Colo., in 2023.

Miami's ACC title game path

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The game this fan chose carries major stakes, too. Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC) sits at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings and clinches a spot in the Dec. 5 ACC championship game with a win. A loss would likely leave a conference title as the Hurricanes' only path into the playoff.

Quarterback Darian Mensah enters with 29 touchdown passes, but Miami will again play without injured receiver Malachi Toney. The Hurricanes are riding an 11-game ACC winning streak, and Mensah said they're "just keeping our 1-0 mentality".

Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) arrives on a two-game skid in coach James Franklin's first season, including a 40-22 home loss to Stanford. The Hokies did win at Clemson earlier this year, and Franklin called Saturday "a tremendous opportunity against a really good team."

Virginia Tech vs. Miami kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.