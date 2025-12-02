Historic college football program whiffs on another head coaching target
The very long and still unsuccessful effort by Penn State to find a new head football coach to replace James Franklin has reportedly hit another major snag.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, who emerged as a target for the Nittany Lions, has indicated that he intends to stay with his current school instead, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.
Sitake had reportedly become Penn State’s primary candidate for its head coaching vacancy in recent days, and communication had been initiated between the two sides, but ultimately BYU won out over the historic Big Ten program.
An offer he couldn't refuse
BYU is promising to make a major investment not only in Sitake himself, but in the football roster, in its effort to keep its coach in place, an arrangement that apparently Penn State was unable to match.
BYU is looking to commit up to $15 million of NIL money in addition to its revenue sharing scheme, and is expected to offer Sitake a new deal worth up to $9.5 million, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.
BYU donor reportedly intervenes
Faced with a sudden threat from Penn State to poach their successful coach, some prominent people around BYU reportedly intervened to stop it from happening.
That included Jason McGowan, a BYU fan and the CEO of Crumbl Cookies.
“Some people are not replaceable,” he said in an X post. “Sounds like it is time for me to get off the sidelines and get to work.”
That work seems to have paid off, to BYU’s advantage and Penn State’s detriment.
What Sitake said about Penn State rumors
Amid the talk that he and Penn State had been in contact, Sitake deflected reporters away from the subject this week and instead on the Cougars’ efforts to win the Big 12 Championship Game this weekend against Texas Tech and contend for a playoff spot.
“I’m all about the Big 12 championship and keeping our team focused on that,” he said. “We’re going to avoid all the distractions.”
Penn State misses again
Losing out on Sitake is far from the first time Penn State has been credibly connected to a potential coaching candidate, only for him to slip out of their reach.
Initially, current Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko was viewed as a target for Penn State before he signed a new six-year extension to remain with the playoff-bound Aggies.
Likewise for Eli Drinkwitz, the Missouri head coach who emerged as a top-five name on the Nittany Lions’ board, but who also recently signed an extension to remain in the SEC.
Elsewhere in that conference, Penn State was rumored to be interested in rising Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, but he also locked in a long-term extension with his alma mater, taking him off the table.
Bob Chesney was reportedly interviewed by Penn State officials, but the coach credited with putting James Madison in playoff contention instead took the position at UCLA.
Other notable names reputedly in the Penn State orbit of interest also landed at other schools, as Florida secured Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, Arkansas hired ex-Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield, and Auburn secured former USF head man Alex Golesh.
Where Penn State goes from here
In the wake of Sitake seeming to drop out of consideration at Penn State, he predictably dropped out of the running when it comes to the new betting favorites.
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm moved into the top position with a 38 percent chance to take the position, according to the latest figures from prediction market Kalshi.
Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline moved into second place with 23 percent, and current interim head coach Terry Smith a close third at 21 percent.
Hartline has emerged as a wild-card option for the Penn State position, even if he still feels something of a long shot as the Buckeyes look to win a second-straight national title.
For now, Penn State’s effort to replace James Franklin continues as it prepares to go through National Signing Day without a coach.