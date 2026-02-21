No. 8 QB Prospect Heavily Linked to Two Major College Football Programs

The 2027 recruiting cycle has warmed up in the first month of the 2026 college football offseason.

Most of the significant prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle will not announce their college commitments until June or July. A sizable group of prospects has already announced their commitments, but college football programs still have nearly a year to flip those commitments.

Four-star quarterback Peter Bourque is among the prospects likely to be flipped. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Massachusetts announced his decommitment from Michigan on Tuesday, a commitment he held for just over six months.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rank Bourque as a top 10 quarterback, and ESPN 300 ranks him as the No. 12 quarterback in the class. 247Sports and Rivals agree that Bourque is among the 90 best players in the class of 2027.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins referred to Bourque as a "towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement" in a scouting report from 2025.

Michigan will turn elsewhere for its 2027 quarterback if it cannot win back Bourque, although it is in good hands for the next few seasons. Former five-star Bryce Underwood has three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Wolverines, and they reeled in a pair of quarterbacks in three-star Brady Smigiel and four-star Tommy Carr in the 2026 cycle.

Bourque received a pair of offers during his commitment to Michigan from schools that had not previously shown interest in him. Eli Lederman of ESPN reported that those two schools are now the ones most likely to land Bourque's pledge.

Penn State

First-year Penn State football head coach Matt Campbell, right, walks into Beaver Stadium for a top-five Big Ten ice hockey game against Michigan State in Beaver Stadium on January 31, 2026, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bourque actually visited Penn State several times in the earlier stages of his recruitment, but the Nittany Lions never offered him a scholarship. In the weeks following Matt Campbell's introduction as Penn State's head coach, the Nittany Lions offered him a scholarship.

Campbell brought former Iowa State starter Rocco Becht with him for the 2026 season. The Nittany Lions flipped a pair of quarterbacks to their 2026 class in former Auburn commit Peyton Falzone and former Iowa State commit Kase Evans. Penn State does not have any commitments in the 2027 cycle

Virginia Tech

Incoming head coach James Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before the game at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The head coach Bourque visited before Penn State offered him a scholarship was James Franklin. The Nittany Lions parted ways with Franklin in mid-October following a 0-3 start to Big Ten play, and Virginia Tech hired him as Brent Pry's successor in November of 2025.

Franklin brought Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkenmeyer with him to become the Hokies' starter. Additionally, former 2026 Penn State quarterback Troy Huhn flipped to Virginia Tech in the early signing period. Like Penn State, Virginia Tech does not have any 2027 commits.