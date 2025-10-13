Florida may replace Billy Napier with ex-$85 million award-winning coach: Insider
Things just got a lot more interesting in the college football coaching carousel after Penn State surprisingly fired James Franklin. Florida continues to be mentioned as the next program who could make a change.
The recent news makes ESPN's Adam Rittenberg's previous comments about Franklin's potential interest in the Florida job even more interesting. Back on Sept. 10, Rittenberg detailed why Franklin could be a fit for the Gators.
"(Lane) Kiffin and (Eli) Drinkwitz certainly make the most sense from within the SEC, as both have some (Steve) Spurrier in them and fit the offense-centric approach that Florida covets from its coaches," Rittenberg detailed about one month before Franklin was fired. "I'll throw out another big name: Penn State coach James Franklin.
"A lot depends on how a championship-or-bust 2025 season goes, and Franklin certainly could continue at PSU, especially since he has the infrastructure and support that he coveted earlier in his time there. But coaches also talk about restarting their clocks, and after 12 seasons at Penn State, a change might make sense for him. Franklin has a home in Florida and has spent a lot of time in the state over the years."
James Franklin makes a lot of sense as the next Florida head coach
Franklin was previously on a 10-year, $85 million contract at Penn State. The Nittany Lions now owe Franklin a $48.6 million buyout, per On3's Pete Nakos.
This is the second largest buyout in college football history, behind Texas A&M's previous bill after firing Jimbo Fisher. Penn State will be rooting for Franklin to quickly find a new gig as the coach's buyout has offset language that lessens the bill for the Nittany Lions based on his next salary.
James Franklin previously thrived in the SEC as Vanderbilt's head coach
Franklin already has experience in the SEC as the coach thrived at Vanderbilt. During his three seasons at Vandy, Franklin went 24-15 posting back-to-back nine-win seasons.
Franklin went on to have success at Penn State before things ended on a down note, winning the 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year award. Despite how things ended at Penn State, Franklin returning to the SEC could be the perfect fit for the coach and a struggling Gators program.
For now, Florida still has a head coach, but it remains to be seen if Napier can save his job for the second straight season.