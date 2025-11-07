James Franklin ‘pretty close’ to ACC head coach job after Penn State firing
The college football coaching carousel is spinning fast, and James Franklin’s name has surged to the forefront. Less than two months after his dismissal from Penn State, multiple reports suggest that Franklin could soon land another major job. His next stop might be in the ACC, where the Virginia Tech Hokies have been aggressively searching for a proven leader to stabilize the program.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt fueled the speculation on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week, saying, “I’ve heard that he’s pretty close to Virginia Tech. He will definitely coach again, and he will have success. The guy was not a bad football coach. He came up short in the most difficult games out there, namely like Michigan when they’re in the top five or Ohio State when they’re in the top five. So he’s going to go someplace and he’s going to make them a better program.” Klatt closed by calling Franklin “a heck of a football coach” and expressing confidence he’d return soon.
Franklin’s tenure at Penn State ended after consistent top-15 finishes but limited postseason breakthroughs. Still, his reputation as an elite recruiter and program builder has made him one of the hottest names in this year’s coaching market.
Virginia Tech Reportedly Targeting Franklin as Top Coaching Candidate
According to USA Today, Virginia Tech views Franklin as the “most impressive candidate in its orbit.” Myerberg predicted the Hokies will hire Franklin if an agreement can be reached, citing his potential to “reverse the program’s decade-plus malaise and quickly bring the Hokies into ACC contention.”
Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry on Sept. 14 after a 45-26 loss to Old Dominion left the team winless. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that school officials feel “urgency” to finalize a deal with Franklin before other Power Four jobs open. Thamel described the coaching cycle as “a big game of musical chairs,” noting Florida State could soon join the mix.
Franklin’s odds to become Virginia Tech’s next coach currently sit at 69%, according to Kalshi, with James Madison’s Bob Chesney trailing at 10%.
The Hokies, 3-6 overall, are on a bye this week and are preparing to play at Florida State on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.