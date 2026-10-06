Jeremiah Smith's Ridiculous 2026 Stat Will Drive Michigan Fans Crazy

It’s never too early to get a preview of how Ohio State and Michigan match up ahead of their annual meeting in The Game, and from what we’ve seen so far through five games, it looks like one offense definitely has an advantage over the other.

You can thank Jeremiah Smith for that. Considered the best wide receiver in college football once again this year, the Buckeyes’ target continues to put up video game numbers in 2026, and one particular comparison is already turning heads.

The Eye-Popping Comparison

Through five games, Smith has recorded 823 receiving yards on 44 catches with nine touchdowns, an average that works out to roughly 165 yards per game, ranking first nationally among all wide receivers.

Compare that to Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood’s output, as the former No. 1 recruit is posting 176 passing yards each time out, ranking 99th in FBS right now.

Jeremiah Smith is nearly averaging more receiving yards per game than Bryce Underwood is averaging passing yards. pic.twitter.com/GvlbSMtK4G — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) October 5, 2026

The idea that one receiver is nearly matching an opposing quarterback’s entire aerial output can’t help but become a talking point, especially among arch-rivals.

Smith’s Dominant Season

Once again, Smith has been the clear focal point of Ohio State’s offense.

He posted 217 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois, followed by 206 yards and two scores at Iowa, and the junior already owns Ohio State’s career records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.

His combination of size, speed, and contested-catch ability has made him nearly impossible to slow down, and opposing defenses have yet to find a consistent answer.

Underwood and Michigan’s Offensive Struggles

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On the other side of the rivalry, Underwood and the Michigan offense have faced growing scrutiny since the start of the season.

The sophomore has shown flashes as a dual-threat, but consistency has been an issue. A sub-60 percent completion mark, very questionable downfield accuracy, and turnover problems (4 picks to 5 TDs) have limited the Wolverines’ ability to sustain drives.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham has publicly noted that the offensive issues – bluntly described by analyst and Wolverine-beater Urban Meyer as “a train wreck” – extend beyond the quarterback, pointing to scheme fit and overall execution as areas needing urgent improvement.

A Study in Contrasts

The total damage so far? Michigan is 105th nationally in scoring 23 points per game, 111th in passing production at 180 yards, 100th in rushing, and 122nd in total offense out of 138 FBS teams.

The Buckeyes? 14th in scoring, 2nd in passing, and 7th in total offense. But they’re just 71st in rushing, an area where defenses could throw OSU off its game in future matchups.

Why the Stat Resonates

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The numbers land with extra force given the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

A receiver producing at a level that rivals an opposing quarterback’s passing average is rare, and it underscores the current gap in offensive efficiency between the two programs.

Smith’s production has helped keep the Buckeyes firmly in the national conversation, while Michigan continues searching for answers after a 3-2 start.

As the season progresses, Smith’s pace remains one of the most impressive individual storylines in the country. For Michigan fans, the comparison serves as an unwelcome reminder of the production disparity between the two sides.