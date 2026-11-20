There's an exclusive club beginning to form late in the 2026 college football season.

Seven different wide receivers have eclipsed 1,000+ yards with multiple weeks left to play. While Oregon State rising star Jesse Legree is still leading the pack, Jeremiah Smith is right on his heels.

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 11?

1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree (12) runs after a catch against the Colorado State Rams in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 10 Games, 73 catches, 1,349 yards, 15 TDs

Despite Oregon State's third straight loss, Legree wouldn't be denied against Boise State. He finished the game with a career-high 12 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Season Stats: 10 Games, 80 catches, 1,317 yards, 15 TDs

Smith is staying within striking distance of supplanting Legree. He recorded his sixth game with 100+ yards this season, with 11 catches for 117 yards and a score in Ohio State's win over Northwestern.

3. Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

Oct 31, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher (2) catches the ball during the first half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 10 Games, 66 catches, 1,054 yards, 8 TDs

After a quiet showing against Clemson, Hatcher got back on the right track in Syracuse's win. He finished the outing against NC State with 4 catches for 81 yards.

4. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Season Stats: 9 Games, 67 catches, 1,039 yards, 8 TDs

Wake Forest blew SMU off the face of the Earth last weekend. In the 49-7 victory, Hernandez caught 6 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He's scored at least once in four consecutive games.

5. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic

Sep 5, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Easton Messer (8) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 10 Games, 86 catches, 1,033 yards, 13 TDs

Messer was held to one of his worst outings of the season in Florida Atlantic's loss to Tulsa, finishing with 4 receptions for 50 yards. He did extend his touchdown streak to six consecutive games.

6. Isaiah Myers, Missouri State

Season Stats: 9 Games, 51 catches, 1,030 yards, 8 TDs

Myers' breakout season continued last weekend. He crossed the 1,000+ yard mark after hauling in 5 receptions for 89 yards against New Mexico State.

7. Malachi Toney, Miami

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 8 Games, 73 catches, 1,027 yards, 13 TDs

Toney is already nearing a return despite undergoing surgery earlier this month. It sounds like he could be back in the lineup if Miami reaches the ACC Championship, which is more likely than not.

8. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Season Stats: 10 Games, 59 catches, 987 yards, 9 TDs

Harris caught 7 passes for 80 yards in Arizona State's road win at UCF. His nine touchdowns equal the number of scores that he recorded during his first three seasons at the college level.

9. Charlie Becker, Indiana

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Southern California Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 10 Games, 53 catches, 950 yards, 10 TDs

Becker's fourth-quarter touchdown turned out the lights on USC, cementing Indiana's first win against a ranked opponent this fall. He totaled 3 catches for 75 yards and a score.

10. Collin Dixon, Illinois

Season Stats: 10 Games, 72 catches, 946 yards, 13 TDs

Dixon was pretty quiet in Illinois' loss to UCLA last weekend. He recorded a season-low 4 catches for 36 yards, but did get into the end zone, one of only two touchdowns for the Fighting Illini in the defeat.