Jeremiah Smith reacts to Chip Kelly leaving Ohio State
Ohio State football star Jeremiah Smith doesn’t sound very happy to see offensive coordinator Chip Kelly leave the program after winning the national title.
After news broke that Kelly was leaving the Buckeyes to become the new offensive play-caller for the Las Vegas Raiders, OSU’s top wideout took to X to react.
“Nooooo,” Smith said on an X post, adding a broken heart emoji.
Smith will get just one year working in Kelly’s offensive scheme as a freshman.
It went well for him, as the five-star wideout caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as Ohio State’s most productive receiving target.
Kelly’s offense averaged almost 36 points per game and posted more than 429 yards every time out on average, ranking 14th nationally in scoring and 28th in total offensive production.
That output, combined with the nation’s No. 1 ranked total defense, helped spur on Ohio State to win its first national championship in a decade.
But that success has resulted in a ton of change in the program’s support staff.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles also departed the Buckeyes this offseason, taking the same position with Big Ten rival Penn State in a noted move.
Smith will most likely succeed in any offense that is designed by whoever succeeds Kelly, but it’s worth keeping an eye on if the turnover results in any decline in production for the receiver.
