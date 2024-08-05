Jim Harbaugh defiant amid Michigan football violations report: 'I do not apologize'
Amid speculation that the Michigan football program is set to receive a notice of allegations from the NCAA and reports it could face a postseason ban and that current coach Sherrone Moore may be suspended, former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh was defiant in the face of criticism today.
"Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson," Harbaugh, now head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, said in response to reports that Michigan is about to receive a formal notice from the NCAA.
"I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I've coached. No one's perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right."
Harbaugh added: "Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So far, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."
Reports emerged that the NCAA will imminently send Michigan a formal notice of allegations relating to a probe centered around claims that former UM football staffer Connor Stalions spearheaded an effort to improperly scout future Wolverines opponents in person and steal their signals.
Stalions is expected to receive Level I violations for his alleged role in arranging off-campus and in-person scouting. It is alleged that Stalions bought tickets to games involving future Michigan football opponents and sent staffers to record their play signals.
Before the NCAA began its investigation, the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the 2023 regular season, although Michigan won those games under then-interim coach Sherrone Moore, who was promoted to head coach after Harbaugh's exit this offseason.
Despite the scandal, Michigan went undefeated and won the national championship. Harbaugh departed for the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching position after the season.
