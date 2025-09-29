Joel Klatt says Big Ten QB on 'very short list' for Heisman Trophy after Week 5
The Heisman Trophy race shifted after Week 5, and the spotlight now shines brightly on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. The transfer from UCLA guided the Ducks to a 30-24 double-overtime victory over Penn State, a performance that vaulted him to the front of the national conversation. Against a deafening white out crowd in Happy Valley, Moore demonstrated calm, poise, and maturity well beyond his years.
The Fox Sports college football analyst put it plainly on his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show, when he said, “Dante Moore proved that he is on a very short list for the Heisman Trophy.” That statement came after Moore completed 29 of 39 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 35 rushing yards on 10 carries. Each play seemed to underline his composure, whether converting on critical fourth downs or delivering throws with precision. For Klatt, Moore’s play was more than a box score, it was proof that Oregon can beat anyone in the country.
The Ducks’ win wasn’t just about numbers, it was about survival. Penn State had clawed back from a 17-3 deficit to force overtime, and even took the lead in the first extra period. Yet Moore never flinched. From a key fumble recovery to a designed fourth-down run for a touchdown, to the eventual game-winning pass to Gary Bryant Jr., his fingerprints were all over Oregon’s biggest moment of the season.
Joel Klatt Praises Dante Moore’s Performance Against Penn State
Klatt went beyond his headline comment, breaking down what made Moore stand out. “Their best answer is that their quarterback is, point blank, one of the best players in college football. There’s not a doubt in my mind,” Klatt said.
He pointed to Moore’s control of the offense, his communication with the line, and his execution in clutch situations.
“This was the biggest environment that he’s ever started a game in front of by quite a margin,” Klatt explained. “His poise throwing the football down the field. His poise in all of those fourth down efforts where he had to carry the football, he had to scramble. He was terrific. He made great throws. He made easy throws. He threw with touch. He drove the football. He did it all. He had answers.”
The Penn State defense pressured him repeatedly, yet Moore responded with composure and precision. He led Oregon through seven fourth-down conversion attempts, including multiple in overtime, proving his toughness and adaptability under pressure. For Klatt, the performance elevated Moore beyond a promising young quarterback into a legitimate Heisman contender.
Moore Emerges As The Heisman Favorite
With Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer sidelined due to injury, the Heisman conversation was open for a new leader. Moore seized that opportunity with his statement performance in Happy Valley. His season totals now sit at 1,210 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to just one interception, numbers that have matched his team’s undefeated start. The showing against Penn State also positioned Oregon to climb in the national rankings, giving Moore even greater exposure.
Others remain in the mix — Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza have all impressed — but Moore’s ability to win on the road against a top-three opponent carried unique weight.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised his quarterback’s toughness, noting the way he embraced designed runs and absorbed hits to keep drives alive. Teammates like linebacker Bryce Boettcher highlighted his maturity, calling him “very composed” for a player his age.
The Ducks are off this weekend before a top-10 matchup at home against Indiana on Oct. 11, a game that could shape the Heisman race as Moore goes head-to-head with Mendoza.