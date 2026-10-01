Joel Klatt Calls Out 'Totally Lost' SEC Quarterback After 2-2 Start

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt says Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed looks "totally lost" after a 2-2 start, and he believes it's time to stop treating last year's College Football Playoff team as a good one.

Klatt made the comments on his podcast after the Aggies lost 35-6 at LSU on Sept. 26. "It's time to move off of this idea that A&M is a good team this year because they are not," Klatt said.

The loss was Texas A&M's second in a row. It dropped the Aggies to 0-2 in SEC play and knocked them out of the AP Top 25.

Joel Klatt blames Texas A&M coaching turnover

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think a lot of us looked at A&M, and you look at a head coach returning from a playoff team and a quarterback returning, some talent on the outside, and what we failed to realize is that they lost too much up front," Klatt said. "They lost both coordinators."

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein left to become head coach at Kansas State. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman took the same job at Kentucky.

Head coach Mike Elko promoted wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins to run the offense. Wiggins is calling plays for the first time in his 21-year coaching career.

Bateman's Kentucky defense then helped beat the Aggies 31-21 at Kyle Field on Sept. 19.

"So you lose all that continuity, and now Marcel Reed looks lost," Klatt said. "He looks totally lost."

How bad has Marcel Reed been?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed completed 36 of 75 passes for 342 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the two losses. He went 26 of 49 for 236 yards and two picks against Kentucky.

At LSU, the junior went 10 of 26 for 106 yards with one interception. The Tigers also held him to minus-13 rushing yards. A&M finished with 197 total yards and didn't score a touchdown.

Before the LSU game, Reed had thrown 21 interceptions in 19 career games against power conference opponents.

He's also playing without key targets. Terry Bussey tore his ACL against Kentucky, Ashton Bethel-Roman has missed two straight games and leading receiver Mario Craver was in and out of the LSU game with an apparent leg injury.

"We had trouble up front, and some of that's on me," Reed said after the LSU loss.

Texas A&M faces Arkansas next

Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille X on the sideline during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That was not a good football team that went to Baton Rouge and got absolutely blasted by LSU," Klatt said of the Aggies.

Texas A&M hosts Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. After that, the Aggies play at Missouri on Oct. 10 and at Alabama on Oct. 24.