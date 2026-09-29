Joel Klatt Calls Out SEC Powerhouse for Doing Everything Possible to Lose Games

In college football, winning isn't everything... at least to Fox analyst Joel Klatt, who has been underwhelmed by an SEC power. Despite an undefeated record and a top ranking, one SEC powerhouse still hasn't moved the needle for Klatt.

Klatt Has Concerns With a Top Team

"Texas is out here doing every possible thing in their mind to lose games at this point," Klatt noted Monday on his daily show, and returned to the subject later. "Here's the truth about Texas right now..... Texas's offense has just been okay. Arch has been just okay. Arch was not great. And that's something that he's going to have to develop for Texas to take the next step."

Offensive Issues

Arch Manning's big game play remains an area of concern for Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas rallied from multiple scores down to best Ohio State and then allowed Tennessee to come within a last play miracle of an upset last week. Manning is 11th of 16 SEC quarterbacks in passer rating. Despite coming to Texas as one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in modern college football history, Manning has yet to deliver top play in critical moments for Texas.

Through the end of September, the Longhorns rank 11th in the SEC in passing yardage, 12th in rushing yardage, and 11th in scoring. Much of the issue has been the big play, or the lack thereof-- Texas's 12 plays covering 20+ yards rank the Horns 15th in the SEC in that category. Texas has meanwhile allowed 10 sacks (fourth worst in the SEC) and 30 tackles for loss (worst in the league). With an offense struggling to grind out big plays, the Longhorns have had to win twice by the skin of their teeth.

In Texas's two challenging games, Manning has one touchdown pass to two interceptions. Given the challenging nature of SEC play, Texas will likely have to show offensive improvement moving forward. After an off week and a game with a slumping Oklahoma, Texas is currently slated to play ranked opponents in each of the following five weeks.

Klatt's Top Team

Despite his criticism, Klatt still ranks the Longhorns at No. 2 in his top 10. He has Texas trailing only Georgia in his shake-up of the national race. That said, Klatt was reserved even in his praise of the Bulldogs.

"Do I still have some concerns about some areas of their team?" asked Klatt. "Yes, just like everybody has some flaws."