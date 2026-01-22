Joel Klatt names college football powerhouse that landed the 'blueprint' at head coach

Looking ahead to the 2026 college football season, Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes one of the sport's true blue bloods has landed an ideal fit at head coach. The move signals a clear direction for a program looking to re-establish its dominance in the Big Ten. Klatt described the pairing not just as a good hire, but as the perfect strategic match for the university. He argues that this specific union represents a return to the core values that made the school a national brand.

According to Klatt, the new sideline leader represents more than just a successful resume gathered elsewhere. His philosophy aligns seamlessly with the historical identity of this specific university. Klatt emphasized that the veteran head coach brings a specific style of play that is necessary for success in this particular stadium. This shared vision of physicality and discipline suggests the school found a leader who understands exactly what the program needs to thrive in the modern era.

The analyst views this transition as a seamless handover rather than a total rebuild. By targeting a candidate with a proven track record of development and grit, the administration secured someone who mirrors their own institutional DNA. It is rare to find such a symmetrical fit in the modern coaching carousel, but Klatt insists this program has found the "blueprint" for their future by looking at a coach who values the run game and stout defense above all else.

Kyle Whittingham establishes a new foundation in Ann Arbor

The excitement surrounding this hire centers on the compatibility between Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines. Klatt, who was providing his 2026 way-too-early rankings with Big Blue listed at No. 9, argues that Whittingham is a "foundational coach that is built on toughness, winning defense, running the football."

For a program trying to maintain its standing among the elite, Klatt believes this style "is exactly what Michigan wants, needs, and is their identity. That is their blueprint."

This blueprint relies heavily on the assistants Whittingham brought with him. "I think he put together a really good staff," Klatt said.

After announcing he would be stepping down as Utah's head coach in December, Kyle Whittingham was hired by the Michigan Wolverines just two weeks later. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He noted that offensive coordinator Jason Beck "did a tremendous job at Utah" and that offensive line coach Jim Harding "has done one of the great jobs in college football" with his unit for years. On defense, Klatt was equally complimentary of the new coordinator. "Jay Hill as defensive coordinator, I like that," Klatt said. "Jay Hill is a really good coach."

Beyond the coaching staff, the roster management has impressed the analyst. "Michigan did a really good job of retaining some of their players that flirted with and even entered the transfer portal and bringing them back out," Klatt said.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) delivered a promising true freshman season, but Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes the star quarterback must 'take a step forward' in 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He sees the new offensive system as a "great match for this Michigan team and what Bryce Underwood could be at quarterback." While acknowledging Underwood needs to take a step forward, Klatt pointed out that "bringing in a quarterback-specific coach for him in Koy Detmer Jr." is "going to be big."

The talent infusion includes high-profile recruits and transfers. Klatt highlighted running back Savion Hiter, who "comes in as the number one back in the country," and Taylor Tatum, a transfer from Oklahoma. On the outside, Klatt described Andrew Marsh as "an incredible player" and noted that if Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench contributes, "that offense should be pretty good." Defensively, he singled out transfer Smith Snowden as "one of the best nickels that we've got in college football."

The Wolverines will open their 2026 season against Western Michigan at home on Saturday, Sept. 5.

