Joel Klatt names college football powerhouse making a 'big mistake'

The College Football Playoff selection committee delivered a stunning blow to a prominent 10-win program on Sunday by excluding the team from the 12-team field. In response to the snub, the university announced it would decline any bowl invitation and end its season immediately.

This unprecedented move by the athletic director and head coach has drawn sharp criticism from national media figures. The leadership group felt the playoff spot was stolen after weeks of being ranked safely inside the bracket, leading them to opt out rather than play in a consolation game.

Notre Dame was positioned at No. 11 in previous rankings but fell out of the bracket in favor of the Miami Hurricanes. The Fighting Irish subsequently withdrew from the postseason, a choice that has sparked a significant debate regarding the culture of the sport.

Joel Klatt Labels The Decision A Big Mistake

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt addressed the controversy on The Joel Klatt Show, labeling the decision a significant error in judgment. Klatt argued that bypassing the postseason is an emotional reaction that negatively impacts the roster's development. While the frustration in South Bend is palpable following the committee's decision, the analyst believes the historic program is mishandling the situation.

Klatt outlined three primary concerns regarding the choice to pack up for the year. His first point focused on competitive development. Bowl preparation typically offers teams 15 extra practices, which are crucial for younger players. Klatt questioned how forfeiting this time helps the team prepare for the 2026 campaign.

"Bowl practice is where you develop for the next season," Klatt said. "So, I don't understand how just saying like, 'No, we're done with that,' helps you for next year."

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish will not play another down of football until the start of the 2026 season. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The analyst also suggested the move appeared rooted in bitterness toward the selection process and the network broadcasting the games. He noted that the decision feels "petty" if it is based on anger regarding the weekly rankings reveal. Klatt emphasized that a program with such high stature should rise above such feelings.

"I think that that decision was born out of an emotional reaction rather than a disciplined response," Klatt said. "And those two things are very different."

Finally, Klatt directed a message to the athletes who may have played their final down of football. He warned that players might look back on this choice with regret. He stressed that athletes have a finite number of opportunities to compete at the highest level and should not artificially create a finish line.

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua announced on Sunday that the Irish would opt out of bowl consideration. | Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klatt also criticized the leadership strategy behind the choice. He compared the situation to parenting, noting that adults should intervene when young people react out of hurt feelings. He argued that leaders must prioritize logic over immediate emotional responses. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum also took aim at the Irish fan base for their reaction to being left out of the playoff.

"I wouldn't have asked the players what they wanted to do because they feel hurt," Klatt said. "You don't want to respond with your emotions. You want to respond with your reason and logic."

