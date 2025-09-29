Joel Klatt describes SEC program 'like two different teams' after Week 5 win
The Alabama Crimson Tide are back in the national conversation after a season-shaping win on the road. Just weeks after opening the year with a loss to Florida State, Alabama stunned No. 5 Georgia 24-21 at Sanford Stadium, handing the Bulldogs their first home defeat in six years. It was the type of performance that drew a strong reaction across college football, including from Joel Klatt on his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show.
Klatt said the difference between Alabama’s early struggles and their showing in Athens was striking. He described the Crimson Tide as looking like “two different teams,” crediting their turnaround as one of the most impressive he has seen this year. For a program that faced doubt after its Week 1 setback, the win over Georgia felt like a reset button on the Kalen DeBoer era, signaling resilience and growth under mounting pressure.
Quarterback Ty Simpson delivered one of his best performances, throwing for 276 yards and three total touchdowns while also leading a balanced attack that converted 12 of 19 third downs. Alabama’s defense, meanwhile, came up with a game-defining stop in the fourth quarter when defensive lineman LT Overton stuffed Georgia running back Cash Jones on fourth-and-1 from the 8-yard line. It was the kind of stand that helped define the night, breaking Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak and sparking a new wave of optimism in Tuscaloosa.
Klatt Praises Alabama’s Growth And Resiliency
Klatt was emphatic about the Crimson Tide’s growth, pointing to their transformation since the opening loss to Florida State. “I have not seen a team improve as fast as what I saw from the Florida State tape and the Alabama loss to now this win for Alabama against Georgia. It’s like two different teams. I know the uniform’s the same and the players are kind of the same and the coaches are the same, but the tape is vastly different when I watch it. Vastly different,” Klatt said.
He specifically highlighted the offensive line’s improvement, noting that while health played a role, it didn’t fully explain the progress. Klatt said something clicked inside the locker room, and the renewed buy-in and effort reminded him of the type of growth stories that define college football.
“And I guarantee you that Alabama team is looking around and they’re like, we know what we’ve got. We know the men that we have in this locker room because of what we just went through,” he added.
Klatt admitted he, too, had questioned Alabama after their Week 1 loss, saying he saw a lack of effort and buy-in at that time. But his view has now shifted completely. “It’s very different now. I do see buy-in. I do see effort. And I do see a championship team with Alabama,” Klatt said.
Tide Snap Georgia’s Streak And Reset Season Trajectory
The win over Georgia represented a critical moment for DeBoer’s team. Alabama entered Athens with questions about their toughness and identity, but they left with a statement victory over the SEC’s most consistent power. Simpson led the way offensively, while DeBoer’s willingness to take risks — including a trick play that featured a pass to 359-pound left tackle Kadyn Proctor — underscored the team’s aggressive approach.
Georgia leaned heavily on its ground game, rushing for 227 yards, but could not overcome key missed opportunities. Coach Kirby Smart’s decision to bypass a field goal in the fourth quarter backfired when Alabama stuffed the Bulldogs’ short-yardage play, sealing the Crimson Tide’s control in the final minutes.
Alabama’s ability to extend drives late prevented Georgia from mounting one last comeback, with Simpson connecting with running back Jam Miller on a critical third-down completion to close the game.
For Alabama, the significance stretched beyond the scoreboard. After weeks of scrutiny, the program showed it could still compete at the highest level, even in an era without Nick Saban’s trademark dominance. For DeBoer, the victory was proof that his team can channel adversity into progress. “There’s two things you can do when things are coming down on you a little bit. You can go back into a corner or you can fight. And these guys made up their minds that they’re going to fight,” DeBoer said.
The Crimson Tide will now return home to face No. 18 Vanderbilt on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.