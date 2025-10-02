Joel Klatt names college football's three best quarterbacks
FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt picked his top three quarterbacks for the 2025 season to date on the Joel Klatt Show. While all three picks are well-known, it's perhaps more notable for whom Klatt didn't pick. Not on the list are likely preseason candidates like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, or DJ Lagway. Here's Klatt's thoughts on his best three signal-callers.
CJ Carr, Notre Dame
"I think Notre Dame comes all the way back and they get into this thing," Klatt said of the College Football Playoff. "C.J. Carr continues to rise up and be one of the best quarterbacks in the country."
Carr redshirted last season at Notre Dame behind Riley Leonard, but has been impressive in his redshirt freshman season. Through four games, he has thrown for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns. In Notre Dame's Week 5 shellacking of Arkansas, Carr passed for 354 yards and four touchdowns, earning the Manning Award as the quarterback of the week. Particularly if Notre Dame does make a CFP run, Carr will continue to be noteworthy.
Ty Simpson, Alabama
After a disastrous Week 1 loss to Florida State, many wrote off the Alabama Crimson Tide. After an upset win at Georgia, many are climbing back about that bandwagon, and particularly making known support of Alabama QB Simpson.
"This team is improving every single week," Klatt said of Alabama. "At times, [Simpson] plays absolutely like the best quarterback in the country, which he did in the first half last week against Georgia."
Following the week one dive, Simpson has steadily improved, throwing for 1,138 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. He passed for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Georgia and helped Alabama ease to an early lead that held up. After going for just 5.9 yards per pass attempt in the opener, Simpson is now up to 9.0 yards per attempt for the year.
Dante Moore, Oregon
Klatt singled out Oregon QB Dante Moore as his third top college passer so far in 2025. "They've been outstanding," Klatt said of the trio of star passers. He admitted earlier in the show that he sees Oregon and Ohio State as something of a foregone conclusion as the Big Ten's top teams.
Moore has been steady in his redshirt sophomore season with the Ducks. He has thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns with just a single interception in his 134 pass attempts. Moore passed for 248 yards and three scores in Oregon's win at Penn State, and now has the Ducks in the driver's seat for the Big Ten title game.