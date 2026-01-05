$2.3 million QB dealt reality check while weighing NFL draft decision

The 2026 NFL draft officially opens on April 23 in the shadows of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

One of the primary conversations around the NFL draft each year centers on which franchises need quarterbacks and which quarterbacks are expected to be selected in the first round. 2018 and 2021 both saw five quarterbacks taken in the first round, while 2022 saw just one, with Kenny Pickett.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are both in need of quarterbacks and selecting at the top of the first round. As for the quarterbacks, Indiana starter Fernando Mendoza and Oregon starter Dante Moore are both sure-fire bets to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Another quarterback who could be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft is Alabama starter Ty Simpson. The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder waited three seasons to become the Crimson Tide's starter, passing for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025.

Since he was a redshirt junior, Simpson has the option to play one more season of college football. However, should Simpson choose to stay in college, it could create an interesting predicament in regard to his 2026 season.

Despite the fact that Simpson has experience as a starter for the Crimson Tide, there is a possibility Alabama turns to one of its two backup quarterbacks, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, for the 2026 season. Andy Staples of On3 made an estimate of where Simpson would need to be selected in order to make the decision to declare for the NFL draft a better one than that of transferring.

"I think I know where it is. You probably need to get drafted somewhere in the top of the second round or better," Staples said. "So the 34th overall pick is a four-year, $12.9 million deal. Your first-year salary is $2.3 million dollars."

Staples also mentioned the similarity between Simpson's dilemma and Jalen Milroe's after 2024. While Milroe was considered one of the better quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, an offensive regression from Alabama in 2024 forced his hand in declaring for the NFL draft.

Alabama is not alone in dealing with these bizarre dilemmas in trying to force draftable quarterbacks out of its offense. While nothing official was reported about Quinn Ewers entering the transfer portal after the 2024 season, it became abundantly clear that Texas would hand the keys to its offense to Arch Manning in 2025. Ewers wound up a seventh-round choice by the Miami Dolphins.