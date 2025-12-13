Oregon Ducks Who Are Still Pending NFL Draft Decisions

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks received big news on Friday as defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced he would be returning to the program in 2026. The Ducks are currently preparing for the College Football Playoff, but the team is also awaiting to hear the plans for other high-profile players on the team.

Several players on both sides of the ball have a big choice to make. While some decisions could come after the Ducks’ run in the CFP, there are still several athletes to watch for as the Ducks also work to build their 2026 roster.

Anticipation For Dante Moore’s Decision

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the biggest decisions Oregon is waiting for is quarterback Dante Moore. Moore could declare for the NFL Draft and is projected to go in the first round, but there has yet to be an indication of what his decision will be.

Moore broke out in his first season as the Ducks' starter. He has passed for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has thrown just six interceptions and has a 72.5 completion percentage, demonstrating his accuracy.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is leaving for the head coaching position at Kentucky, and the switch at coordinator could impact Moore's decision.

Awaiting Evan Stewart’s Decision After Missing Season

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Evan Stewart is an interesting player to watch as he makes his decision. Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in June, resulting in him missing most of the season. Despite healing well, he has not played for the Ducks this year.

Stewart was expected to be the team’s No. 1 receiver this season before suffering his injury. With his talent, if he were to return to the team in 2026, Oregon could have one of the top wide receiver rooms in the nation.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed there is still a possibility of Stewart playing this postseason, and that could also play a role in the wide receiver's decision on the future.

Kenyon Sadiq Breakout Season Could Lead To High Draft Pick

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq had a breakout season with the Oregon Ducks. He entered the year with high anticipation, stepping up as the No. 1 tight end, and he has played at a high level.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s offense dealt with several injuries towards the end of the regular season, but Sadiq stepped up as a big target for Moore to throw to, putting Oregon in a position to win.

Sadiq leads the team with 490 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. The tight end will play a major role in Oregon’s playoff push, and though his decision has not been made, he could be one of the first tight ends off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Offensive Line Could Lose Key Center

The Oregon Ducks' offensive line has set the offense up for a high level of success. Whether it be creating holes for the run game or blocking Moore from the defenders, the offensive line has stood out this year. At center is Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.

Oregon has sent a number of offensive linemen to the NFL in recent years, and Laloulu could be the next. If he were to return to the team next season, the Ducks could maintain one of the strongest offensive lines, and Laloulu would be there to help the incoming players develop.

Defense At Risk Of Losing Several Top Players

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defense will already be losing linebacker Bryce Boettcher to the NFL Draft, as he is out of eligibility, but the program could lose more. Two other linebackers have been playing at a high level and could declare for the draft: Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.

Tuioti stepped up for Oregon this season, leading the Ducks in sacks (7). He is also No. 3 on the team in total sacks (57) and has forced two fumbles. Uiagalelei has done well pressuring the quarterback as well, totaling five sacks. He also had 28 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington is another player on the defense who has a big decision to make. While the Ducks received big news that Alexander will be returning for another season, getting Washington back would also be big for Oregon.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington has progressively improved each season with Oregon, and playing another year could help him stand out even more. He finished the regular season with 29 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended.

In addition to possibly losing several players in the front seven, the Oregon Ducks are awaiting defensive back Dillon Thieneman’s decision. Thieneman transferred to Oregon ahead of the season and has been a playmaker for the Ducks. His most memorable play of the year is the game-winning interception against Penn State, but he has been a dominant force on the defense all season.

The Oregon Ducks' first playoff game will be on Dec. 20 against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes. While the program is awaiting a decision from several players, the team is focused on a national championship run, and many decisions might not be announced until after the CFP.

