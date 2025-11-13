College Football HQ

Joel Klatt previews Week 12 matchup between No. 18 Michigan and Northwestern

On his show this week, FOX analyst Joel Klatt previewed Michigan vs. Northwestern.

Patrick Previty

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big Noon at Wrigley Field feels made for TV, but it also drops No. 18 Michigan into a tricky spot against a physical Wildcats team that runs the ball and doesn't beat itself. Kickoff is noon ET on FOX.

On his show this week, FOX analyst Joel Klatt framed it simply. "This is a very tough, very fundamentally sound, quality, prototypical Northwestern team, and Michigan is going to have their hands full in this ball game."

He also mentioned the stakes for the Wolverines. "It's all in front of Michigan... I believe strongly that this team controls their own fate... with that game looming the last weekend of the regular season against Ohio State."

Klatt warned about the play style of Northwestern and highlighted how that could trip up Michigan. "Northwestern's defense will make [Bryce] Underwood work. They do not give up chunk plays. This could be a short game. Maybe a low-possession, low-scoring game."

Michigan arrives at 7-2 after grinding out a 21-16 win over Purdue. Jordan Marshall rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns and Bryce Underwood went 13 of 22 for 145 yards with a red-zone interception and a fumble through the end zone.

The ground game is still Michigan's identity. Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall have taken turns topping 100 yards, and the Wolverines lead FBS with seven runs of 50-plus yards, six of them for scores.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall
Michigan running back Jordan Marshall / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Northwestern is 5-4 and trying to secure bowl eligibility. The Wildcats just lost 38-17 at USC but still ran it for 130 yards and have topped 100 rushing yards in eight straight games and six straight in the Big Ten. Redshirt sophomore Caleb Komolafe has been the catalyst, posting multiple 100-yard days since taking over the backfield after Cam Porter’s season-ending injury. If they get the run game moving early, they can play exactly the kind of tempo Klatt described.

Up front, Michigan's best answer is Derrick Moore. The senior edge rusher has 8.5 sacks and has posted two sacks in three straight games. If Moore can get to the QB early, Northwestern faces a situation that they haven't really shown they can deal with. Michigan ranks 13th nationally in scoring defense and is allowing just about 100 rushing yards per game.

As Klatt put it, Michigan "has their hands full," yet "controls their own fate." If Underwood protects the ball and Moore plays to his recent level, Michigan should be fine. If Northwestern drags it into the fourth quarter with the ball and a chance, Klatt's warning will have aged well.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Read More on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

Home/News