Joel Klatt previews Week 12 matchup between No. 18 Michigan and Northwestern
Big Noon at Wrigley Field feels made for TV, but it also drops No. 18 Michigan into a tricky spot against a physical Wildcats team that runs the ball and doesn't beat itself. Kickoff is noon ET on FOX.
On his show this week, FOX analyst Joel Klatt framed it simply. "This is a very tough, very fundamentally sound, quality, prototypical Northwestern team, and Michigan is going to have their hands full in this ball game."
He also mentioned the stakes for the Wolverines. "It's all in front of Michigan... I believe strongly that this team controls their own fate... with that game looming the last weekend of the regular season against Ohio State."
Klatt warned about the play style of Northwestern and highlighted how that could trip up Michigan. "Northwestern's defense will make [Bryce] Underwood work. They do not give up chunk plays. This could be a short game. Maybe a low-possession, low-scoring game."
Michigan arrives at 7-2 after grinding out a 21-16 win over Purdue. Jordan Marshall rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns and Bryce Underwood went 13 of 22 for 145 yards with a red-zone interception and a fumble through the end zone.
The ground game is still Michigan's identity. Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall have taken turns topping 100 yards, and the Wolverines lead FBS with seven runs of 50-plus yards, six of them for scores.
Northwestern is 5-4 and trying to secure bowl eligibility. The Wildcats just lost 38-17 at USC but still ran it for 130 yards and have topped 100 rushing yards in eight straight games and six straight in the Big Ten. Redshirt sophomore Caleb Komolafe has been the catalyst, posting multiple 100-yard days since taking over the backfield after Cam Porter’s season-ending injury. If they get the run game moving early, they can play exactly the kind of tempo Klatt described.
Up front, Michigan's best answer is Derrick Moore. The senior edge rusher has 8.5 sacks and has posted two sacks in three straight games. If Moore can get to the QB early, Northwestern faces a situation that they haven't really shown they can deal with. Michigan ranks 13th nationally in scoring defense and is allowing just about 100 rushing yards per game.
As Klatt put it, Michigan "has their hands full," yet "controls their own fate." If Underwood protects the ball and Moore plays to his recent level, Michigan should be fine. If Northwestern drags it into the fourth quarter with the ball and a chance, Klatt's warning will have aged well.