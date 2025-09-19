Joel Klatt reveals how Arch Manning can have success this season
Joel Klatt thinks the fix for Arch Manning is mechanical and conceptual and not something the young QB can't figure out. On The Herd, Klatt said West Coast principles are exposing a basic breakdown: "In the West Coast system, timing plus spacing equals completions. Well, if you're not getting completions, one of those two variables is off. I think Arch is ahead of the spacing. Therefore, he's rushing. He;s overstriding. As soon as he can unlock the timing piece and marry it to the spacing that's when the completions and the success will start to come."
In Texas' 27-10 win over UTEP last week, Manning went 11-of-25 for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception, enduring a run of 10 straight incompletions in the second quarter. He did add two first-half rushing scores, but he just wasn't himself, and his performance also included an end-zone pick. Texas is 2-1 after the game, but the passing struggles — and halftime boos — were the headlines.
Through three games, Manning is at 579 passing yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and a 49.6 total QBR (No. 88 nationally). Manning has been very inconsistent and it shouldn't be because of his arm talent. He has had a lot of side-armed releases and missed open targets against UTEP. Klatt's coaching checks out if Manning if healthy. Fixing his mechanics to prevent overstriding and rushed delivery points will prevent dragging throws low and away.
Manning has already owned the slump that he is on saying, "I've got to play better." The comments came after the UTEP game and the accountability is never a bad trait to have as the starting QB.
Texas' remaining football schedule
- Sat, Sept. 20 — vs. Sam Houston — scoring defense: T-130th (38.7 ppg)
- Sat, Oct. 4 — at Florida — scoring defense: T-26th (12.7 ppg)
- Sat, Oct. 11 — vs. Oklahoma — scoring defense: 4th (6.3 ppg)
- Sat, Oct. 18 — at Kentucky — scoring defense: 74th (23.0 ppg)
- Sat, Oct. 25 — at Mississippi State — scoring defense: T-23rd (12.3 ppg)
- Sat, Nov. 1 — vs. Vanderbilt — scoring defense: T-14th (10.0 ppg)
- Sat, Nov. 15 — at Georgia — scoring defense: T-47th (18.0 ppg)
- Sat, Nov. 22 — vs. Arkansas — scoring defense: T-65th (20.7 ppg)
- Fri, Nov. 28 — vs. Texas A&M — scoring defense: T-103rd (28.7 ppg)