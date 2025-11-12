Joel Klatt names surprise top-25 team that controls its CFP fate
The conversation around the College Football Playoff picture has focused on the same names for weeks, but one surprise contender has entered the mix. During Wednesday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, the college football analyst spotlighted a team most fans wouldn’t expect to have a path to the postseason. That team is the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Despite a lopsided loss to Utah in Week 11, Cincinnati remains in the Big 12 title race and, by extension, the playoff discussion. The Bearcats are 7-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play, sitting just behind undefeated BYU. A conference title would secure an automatic playoff berth, keeping Cincinnati’s postseason dreams alive even after their stumble in Salt Lake City.
Cincinnati entered the committee’s latest top-25 rankings at No. 25, sparking debate about whether its inclusion was more symbolic than serious.
Cincinnati Bearcats Have a Clear Path to the Playoff
“Now, there's another one at the end of this rankings that you can also say that about, and that's number 25, Cincinnati,” Klatt said. “Cincinnati controls their own fate to get to the Big 12 championship game. Thus, if they were to win, that would get the automatic berth out of the Big 12, and lo and behold, they would find themselves into the College Football Playoff.”
Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield echoed a similar message after the 45-14 loss to Utah, reminding his players that the season’s goals remain within reach. “I told our team in the locker room we still got a lot to play for, everything to play for,” Satterfield said.
The Bearcats’ offense, led by quarterback Brendan Sorsby and wide receiver Cyrus Allen, has proven explosive despite inconsistency. Sorsby totaled 221 passing yards and two touchdowns against Utah, while Allen’s 88-yard score provided a spark in an otherwise difficult night. Cincinnati averaged nearly seven yards per play but struggled defensively, surrendering 480 total yards and 267 on the ground.
Even with that setback, Cincinnati’s route to the postseason remains straightforward. Wins over Arizona, BYU, and TCU would lock up a Big 12 championship berth, giving the Bearcats a chance to join the 12-team playoff field. Klatt’s recognition of their path highlights how much power conference champions will wield in the new format.
The Cincinnati Bearcats will host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at noon ET on Fox Sports 1.