Johnny Manziel makes feelings clear about Deion Sanders benching Kaidon Salter
After the Colorado Buffaloes struggled to dominate the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday (31-7 but 17-7 at half), former QB and Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel expressed his opinion on head coach Deion Sanders' decision to change quarterbacks during the game.
"Listen, I think the one thing that you, we, us, collectively know about Prime is he's going to get a guy in that position that can do what needs to be done for the overall collective of the team," Manziel said on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.
"Whether it's X, Y, or Z, somebody's going to get on that field and do what we need to do to move the ball down the field and get this offense going. And he's going to oversee the whole thing. That's the one thing about it. So, hey, you're not getting it done. It's early in the season. We're in week one, two, three. It's early. You got to get your reps because how much can you really tell from training camp? How much can you really tell from spring ball when they blow the whistle?"
Head coach Deion Sanders deployed three quarterbacks by design, giving each two early series and then riding the hot hand. Starter Kaidon Salter led CU's opening 12-play, 87-yard drive and finished 13 of 16 for 102 yards with a 9-yard rushing score. True freshman Julian Lewis went 2 of 4 for 8 yards across three series. Staub entered with 0:46 left in the half and immediately led a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 21-yard touchdown to DeKalon Taylor with nine seconds remaining. He then hit Sincere Brown for a 71-yard score on the first series after halftime. Staub closed 7 of 10 for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The Buffs totaled 398 yards (267 passing, 131 rushing) and converted seven third downs. Freshmen backs Micah Welch (10-yard TD) and Simeon Price (team-high 55 rushing yards) helped on the ground. Brown posted four catches for 120 yards.
Delaware, in its first season at the FBS level as a new member of Conference USA, kept it tight until the final seconds of the first half. Quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for 312 yards (18 of 36) but the Blue Hens were held to 2 of 13 on third down, 0 of 1 on fourth and they came up empty on a goal-to-go try in the third quarter.
Colorado will play Houston next Friday and Delaware plays UConn next Saturday.