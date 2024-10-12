College Football HQ

Jordan Burch injury update: Oregon DE's status vs. Ohio State, per report

What we know as Oregon star edge rusher Jordan Burch was injured before Saturday's game against Ohio State, according to reports.

Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch is dealing with an injury ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State.
Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch is questionable to play in Saturday night’s game against Ohio State after sustaining a lower body injury in practice this week, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The injury was not the result of contact and occurred when Burch was running through a drill during the Ducks’ practice on Thursday.

Burch required help walking off the field and “appeared to be in considerable pain,” according to the report.

Any change in his status could be costly for Oregon’s defense as it lines up against the Buckeyes, as Burch is considered the best player on that side of the ball for the Ducks and one of the premier pass rushers in the nation.

Burch has 5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss, leading Oregon in both categories this season.

He recorded a personal-best 2.5 sacks in a win against Michigan State, becoming the first Oregon player since 2007 to have at least that many sacks in a game at Autzen Stadium.

