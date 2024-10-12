College football picks for Week 7 games: Texas-OU, Ohio State-Oregon on tap
College Football HQ makes our final straight-up picks and predictions for the most impactful games on the Week 7 college football schedule as things kick off around the country today.
And what a weekend it should be, packed with important rivalry games in the SEC in addition to a pair of new-look Big Ten matchups on the West Coast that could have a direct impact on how the selection committee seeds the 12 best teams in the expanded College Football Playoff.
Texas and Oklahoma square off in the Red River Shootout, a classic rivalry that for the first time will have an SEC logo emblazoned on the field, and with the Sooners looking to hand the No. 1 Longhorns a shock that would reverberate into next week when Texas hosts Georgia.
Ohio State and Penn State hit the road on a trip out west in a pair of games that are key tests for the Big Ten, as the Buckeyes head out to Oregon in a clash of top-three ranked teams, and the Nittany Lions land in the Coliseum looking to hand USC what could be a season-ending blow.
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final predictions for the most important games on the Week 7 schedule as conference action heats up from coast to coast.
College football's Week 7 picks for today
Florida at Tennessee
SI picks: Tennessee | There’s some reasonable concern about the Vols’ vertical game after last week’s loss at Arkansas, but this defensive front and ground game should carry the team in the meantime, but the Gators can sneak a few deep balls past UT’s young corners if they have a chance.
Iowa State at West Virginia
SI picks: Iowa State | West Virginia has cleaned up some of its turnover problems and have a home-field advantage you shouldn’t look over, but the Cyclones are playing solid up front in the pass rush, are protecting their quarterback well, and can run the ball on the Mountaineers.
Clemson at Wake Forest
SI picks: Clemson | And by a sizable margin against a Wake front seven that will struggle stopping the run or getting to the quarterback and a secondary that could be generous against the Tigers’ skill threats, and thanks to a strong Clemson defensive rotation that should get the better of the Deacons’ slipshod protection.
Kansas State at Colorado
SI picks: Kansas State | This one could go either way, given the remarkable ability of Colorado’s passing attack to outmaneuver its subpar blocking and lack of a rushing threat and still peel off big gains downfield, but the Wildcats have a ground game that could keep Shedeur Sanders off the field just long enough.
South Carolina at Alabama
SI picks: Alabama | We should see Kalen DeBoer’s offense get aggressive in the hopes of putting last week’s stunning loss at Vanderbilt in the past and forgotten, but the Gamecocks have a strong edge rushing combination that could throw Jalen Milroe off his game early on.
Penn State at USC
SI picks: Penn State | USC is in must-win mode after a loss at Minnesota that dropped the team to 1-2 in Big Ten play and Penn State’s front seven and rushing game will be a huge test for the Trojans and their apparent defensive improvements. The long trip could find the Nittany Lions a little stiff to start out and keep the game close, but they are the better team.
Ole Miss at LSU
SI picks: LSU | We may be overestimating the almost mythological intensity of Tiger Stadium at night, especially given LSU’s vulnerable secondary and one-dimensional offense, and the Rebels will keep this close with their battery of skill threats, but we trust Garrett Nussmeier to do just enough against the Ole Miss back seven when it counts.
Ohio State at Oregon
SI picks: Ohio State | Oregon has the home crowd and the wide receivers to severely test the Buckeyes’ secondary, throw their blue-ship skill players out of sorts, and damage their early momentum, but this game could actually be won by Ohio State’s defensive front against a Duck protection unit that hasn’t lived up to expectations.
Texas vs. Oklahoma
SI picks: Texas | Quinn Ewers will return under center to give the Longhorns a nice boost against what should be a punishing Sooner front seven that can get after the quarterback and make a little noise at the line, but OU’s dismal offensive output and long injury report will ultimately conspire against it and keep Texas undefeated.
