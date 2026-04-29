Eli Drinkwitz has done an incredible job rebuilding the Missouri Tigers into a legit contender.

He took over a program that lacked identity, consistency and relevance in the SEC, and he rebuilt it into something stable. That is not easy to do in a conference where the margin for error is razor-thin, and the competition is relentless. Missouri is no longer an afterthought. It is a factor.

But stability is not the end goal. It is the starting point for something bigger.

Over the last three seasons, Missouri has transitioned from rebuilding to competing. Double-digit wins, national rankings and NFL talent have become part of the program’s profile. That kind of growth changes how a team is viewed internally and externally. What once felt like overachievement now feels expected.

That shift is where programs either plateau or break through.

Missouri is now facing that exact moment. The Tigers are no longer judged by whether they are respectable. They are judged by whether they can contend. That is a much harder standard to meet, and it is one that requires more than continuity. It requires evolution.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) rushes for yards. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are reasons to believe that evolution is possible. Running back Ahmad Hardy returns after one of the most productive seasons in the country, giving the offense a proven foundation. His production alone keeps Missouri competitive in any game, especially in a league where controlling tempo and physicality still matter.

At quarterback, the addition of Austin Simmons introduces both intrigue and uncertainty. His potential is clear, but potential does not win games in the SEC. Development, consistency and decision-making do. If Simmons can provide balance to the offense, Missouri becomes far less predictable and far more dangerous.

That balance is critical because the Tigers are no longer sneaking up on anyone. As Josh Pate noted on his show, "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the perception of Missouri may not match its internal belief.

"They've been developing some underrated talent because they've lost some talent, guys," Pate said. "They've lost some talented coaches, too. And he's backfilled there effectively enough to where they're still a contender."

That perspective highlights both the respect and skepticism surrounding the program. Missouri has built enough credibility to be taken seriously, but not enough to eliminate doubt. That doubt comes from inconsistency at key moments and the inability to sustain peak performance across an entire season.

Last season’s 8-5 record reinforced that hesitation. It was not a failure, but it felt like a step back after consecutive double-digit win seasons. In the SEC, perception matters, and momentum is fragile.

To change that narrative, Missouri has to prove it can win at a higher level consistently. That means beating quality opponents, not just competing with them. It means avoiding the midseason dips that derail promising starts. Most importantly, it means translating talent into results when the stakes are highest. That is what separates good teams from great ones.

Drinkwitz has already proven he can build a program. Now he has to prove he can elevate it. That is a different challenge entirely, and it is one that defines careers in college football. Missouri is no longer chasing relevance. It is chasing legitimacy.

The next step is not about progress. It is about arrival.