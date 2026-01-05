The Kansas City Chiefs normally aren't focused on the NFL Draft until much later in January, but this year is a notable exception. After seven straight seasons of playing in the AFC Championship game, Andy Reid's Chiefs stumbled to a 6-11 finish in 2025, ending with six straight losses.

The unsavory finish leaves the Chiefs with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's a boon for a franchise that hasn't selected in the top 10 since picking OT Eric Fisher No. 1 overall back in 2013. The Chiefs can sorely use an impact talent, and the ninth pick offers some intriguing possibilities on both sides of the ball. Among the early candidates who could fit the Chiefs' bill with their top pick:

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bailey bagged 14.5 sacks for the Red Raiders in 2025, tying for the national lead. The 6-3, 250-pounder is a speed rusher with an excellent first step and outstanding closing burst to the quarterback. Bailey offers instant impact in the passing game with his twitch, bend and impressive array of edge moves, though he's not proven to be an asset in run defense at Texas Tech, or Stanford before that.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The next in line of high-end wideouts from the Buckeyes program, Tate thrives at getting open quickly and using his 6-3 frame to present a big target. Tate can win at all levels of the field with smart, fairly polished route running and savvy use of speed changes. For the Chiefs, Tate's creative running ability after the catch and his perimeter blocking should hold extra value.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce's future in question, the Chiefs figure to be in the market for a premium pass-catching tight end. Sadiq sure appears best-in-class with his strong hands and ability to stretch the seams in the passing game. Sadiq can align all over the formation, and his size and speed make him an ideal matchup dictator for the offense. He's also an impressive blocker in the run game.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball on his way to score a touchdown | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A big play waiting to happen, Love would be a turbo-charged addition to the Chiefs offense. Blessed with both high-end speed and elite contact balance, Love is patient enough to read the blocking and explode into the right gap. He's also a good receiver out of the backfield. Love compares nicely to recent high RB picks Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson as immediate successes in the NFL.