Kirk Herbstreit Drops Major Hint on College GameDay's Week 5 Destination

ESPN's College GameDay show will stay in SEC territory for at least the first three weeks of the 2026 season.

The show ventured to LSU for its season opener against Clemson in Week 1, went to Texas for its matchup against former No. 1 Ohio State in Week 2 and will travel to Ole Miss for Lane Kiffin's return in Week 3. With the strength of the SEC slate in Week 4, it's possible College GameDay stays within the conference for the entire month of September.

The strength of the SEC's slate of games in Week 5 doesn't match that of Week 3 or Week 4, which means College GameDay could consider going outside of the conference that weekend.

Kirk Herbstreit hinted at where College GameDay may venture to in Week 5 during "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. Herbstreit suggested that if Iowa wins the next two weeks, the show may venture there for its conference home opener against Ohio State.

"Week 5, there's a potential, some things have to happen, but there's a potential, we haven't been to Iowa City in a long time," Herbstreit said. "Week 5 is still in play."

When was the last time College GameDay went to Iowa?

From 2006: Chris Fowler of ESPN's \"College GameDay\" finds a black-and-gold tie for analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, who was needled by Hawkeye fans for wearing a red tie when the show broadcast from Iowa City's Hubbard Park before the No. 13 Iowa's game against the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes. College Gameday | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hawkeyes have played in several games that College GameDay has traveled to within the last two decades, including some Cy-Hawk Trophy games at Iowa State and the 2015 Big Ten Championship game.

However, College GameDay hasn't been to Iowa City since Sept. 30, 2006, meaning an appearance there would end a 20-year drought. Iowa was ranked No. 13 and playing host to No. 1 Ohio State; the Buckeyes never trailed as soon-to-be Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith threw four touchdown passes in the 38-17 victory.

What needs to happen in order for College GameDay to come to Iowa?

Iowa needs to take care of its own business the next two weeks to host College GameDay. That includes winning decisively against Northern Iowa this weekend and finding a way to win at Michigan in Week 4, which is the greatest obstacle.

The biggest competition for College GameDay in Week 5 will still come from the SEC.

Georgia is always an attractive destination for College GameDay, and the Bulldogs host Vanderbilt in Week 5. The Bulldogs' game against Oklahoma likely doesn't attract College GameDay given the Sooners' loss at Michigan, and if the Commodores get through NC State and Auburn with wins, it's a battle of unbeatens

Depending on how the next two weeks unfold, a likely option in the SEC might be Mississippi State for its game against Alabama. The Bulldogs face South Carolina and Missouri the next two weeks, games they are more than capable of winning if they come out with the same energy they did at Minnesota.