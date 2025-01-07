Kirk Herbstreit says he considered leaving ESPN's College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit has been a face of ESPN’s College GameDay for more than a quarter century, but the analyst revealed that he considered leaving the show in recent years.
It all goes back to his having a very full schedule during the football season.
Especially after he took on an NFL analyst gig with Amazon Prime for its Thursday Night Football program, and the extra workload had him thinking GameDay was one obligation too much.
“I thought when I took the Amazon deal three years ago that I would probably have to give something up, because it’s so hard to do all three of these things,” Herbstreit told On3 Sports.
“But now, man, you couldn’t kick me off the set. Like, I absolutely love it. We’re having a blast.”
That change of heart came after ESPN brought on two notable faces to the College GameDay rotation, Pat McAfee first in 2022, and former Alabama coach Nick Saban in 2024.
“I’ve known Coach a long, long, long time. There’s a serious comfort there with him and me and Pat and Des and Rece. I think it comes across on air,” Herbstreit said.
“I think people would learn that Nick Saban’s not the guy at the podium with the Coke bottle and his hands going and getting mad at the media.
“I think he’s shown that he’s really prepared. He’s really good at this. He’s having fun. He’s completely just put himself right in the middle of the chemistry and a lot of unscripted moments.”
Herbstreit added: “He cusses every show, which every time he does, I forget that Pat changed the rules on that, so he’s allowed to say words now all the time.
“But I’m not exaggerating, I’ve never had more fun on the show in 29 years. I love it. I love Pat. I love what he brings, the energy that he brings, Des, just the whole thing.”
After thinking it may have been time to leave College GameDay, Herbstreit now hopes to continue appearing on the show indefinitely.
“I hope it’ll last a long time, having that group together that we have,” he said.
“And even Stanford Steve, man, he’s been such a pleasure, honestly, like just as a guy. That role, you know, it’s the betting stuff.
“Those behind the scenes people, when it comes to just the meetings and the grind that you get into and the lack of sleep, those positive energy people that just bring goodness to the show, I am indebted to those people.
“We’re in a great spot. I love having everybody that’s on the show and hopefully we can keep it going all the way through the year and for the next few years going.”
