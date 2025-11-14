Kirk Herbstreit names favorite baseball stadium during ‘College GameDay’ trip
Longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit arrived in Pittsburgh in the early hours of Friday morning after calling Thursday night NFL game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots, but fatigue didn’t dampen his excitement.
The College GameDay analyst shared a social post where he was walking along the Allegheny River with his golden retriever, Peter, and shared his admiration for one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, PNC Park. With the Roberto Clemente Bridge in view and the downtown skyline in the distance, Herbstreit called it his favorite baseball stadium in America.
“I got into Pittsburgh about 2:30 a.m. This is my favorite baseball stadium in America, PNC Park, here in Pittsburgh,” Herbstreit said. “’Pops’ Willie Stargell. How cool is this? I can’t remember when they built this, but it’s still holding up. It is a beauty. I love this place. The backdrop with the bridge back here. My man right here taking his morning walk.”
Panning his camera toward the city skyline and the Clemente statue, he added, “There’s Pittsburgh. How sweet is this? Roberto Clemente. ‘The Great One.’ Awesome. Yeah, I think this is the best. There’s a lot of great baseball stadiums, but I think this one’s the best.”
Herbstreit, a native of Centerville, Ohio, and former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback, grew up only a few hours away from Pittsburgh, making his appreciation for the Steel City’s scenery personal.
Kirk Herbstreit’s Praise Highlights Why PNC Park Is a Fan Favorite
Opened in 2001, PNC Park has earned near-universal acclaim as one of Major League Baseball’s most scenic and intimate ballparks. The home of the Pittsburgh Pirates boasts a backdrop that has been called one of the best views in all of sports. Fans cross the Roberto Clemente Bridge on game days, creating one of the most distinctive entrances in Major League Baseball.
Architecturally, the stadium was designed to reflect Pittsburgh’s local character. Its limestone exterior matches the city’s historic buildings, while its blue steel trusses mirror the bridges that span its rivers.
Inside, designers kept the layout low and close to the field to preserve an intimate two-deck experience. Ballpark reviewers and fans alike often note that PNC Park’s simplicity and connection to its surroundings make it stand apart from other retro stadiums built during the same era.
For Herbstreit, the early-morning view was enough to remind him why PNC Park continues to rank among the most beloved venues in sports. The College GameDay crew will broadcast live from Pittsburgh, shining a spotlight on the No. 22 Panthers' matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday ahead of the weekend’s college football slate.