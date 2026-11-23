ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit spent most of the 2026 season asking whether college football had a great team, and No. 1 Georgia's 34-6 rout of South Carolina on Saturday night convinced him the answer lives in Athens.

During ABC's broadcast from Williams-Brice Stadium, Herbstreit posted a clip from the booth to Instagram. "These last four weeks, they've taken their game to a different level," Herbstreit said. "This is the team to beat."

Why is Georgia the team to beat?

Herbstreit built his case around a question that has followed the sport all fall.

"We kept saying all year, is there a great team? There's a great team in Athens," Herbstreit said. "And I don't care if it's Miami, it's Notre Dame, name anybody. I'm not saying they're going to win it. I'm just saying this is the team that they're chasing, and they're playing with a chip on their shoulder."

The former Ohio State quarterback isn't a late arrival to this view. He picked Georgia as his team to beat on College GameDay on Oct. 31, two weeks after a 27-24 home loss to Auburn knocked the Bulldogs from No. 1, and he said the line of scrimmage reminds you of some of those Kirby Smart teams. Gunner Stockton committed three turnovers against Auburn, so the chip on Georgia's shoulder has an obvious source.

Georgia's dominant four-week stretch

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Since that loss and a bye week, the Bulldogs have outscored Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri and South Carolina by a combined 151-42. The run started with a 27-8 win over Florida, in which Georgia forced four turnovers. After that came a 42-7 rout at Ole Miss that snapped the Rebels' 16-game home winning streak and avenged last season's Sugar Bowl loss.

"Georgia is a really good team but I did not see that butt-whipping coming," Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said.

Missouri fell 48-21 in Athens after Georgia scored on its first five possessions. South Carolina pushed back harder. The Gamecocks took a 3-0 lead, the first time Georgia had trailed in a first quarter all season, and they still led 6-3 in the second quarter. Then the Bulldogs scored the final 31 points.

Stockton completed 19 of 23 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown, and Nate Frazier ran for 94 yards and two scores. Georgia's defense sacked LaNorris Sellers three times and allowed only 118 yards after the first quarter.

"We played with great patience," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "They drove the ball on us several times, but we held them to field goals."

How will Kirby Smart handle the hype?

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On the broadcast, Chris Fowler sent things to the field by pointing out that Smart had "called all that rat poison." Laura Rutledge, standing next to Smart, playfully told the booth, "I won't tell him all the nice things you guys are saying."

Smart has pushed back on praise before. When Nick Saban named Georgia the team to beat on College GameDay in October, Smart called it "a setup" right before the Bulldogs' trip to Alabama.

The rest of the field makes Herbstreit's claim harder to dismiss. Miami lost 31-24 at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, and Indiana fell 27-24 in overtime to unranked Washington on Saturday. Georgia beats teams at the line of scrimmage and keeps getting better in November, which makes it the most trustworthy contender left.

Saturday's win also made Georgia the first program to reach six straight SEC Championship Games. The Bulldogs host Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium, then play in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 5.