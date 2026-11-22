ESPN's Paul Finebaum used Sunday's SportsCenter appearance to pile onto Indiana coach Curt Cignetti after the Hoosiers' 27-24 overtime loss at Washington, suggesting Cignetti's week of social media outbursts could come back to haunt Indiana with the playoff selection committee.

Finebaum joined ESPN's Heather Dinich, who projects Indiana at No. 11 in her latest top 12. He wasted little time going after Cignetti's online behavior and the IU fans who targeted Dinich last week.

What did Finebaum say about Cignetti?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And Heather, realize it's only 7:20 in the morning. I keep looking at my X feed, and I've yet to see anything from Curt Cignetti this morning," Finebaum said. "He suddenly decided to become a Twitter fan last week, and I think he picked a bad week with all the grumpy faces and emojis or whatever Grandpa Curt was up to, but it really blew up in his face. He better hope that committee wasn't paying attention to the shaming."

The posting spree started after Indiana fell from No. 4 to No. 9 in the committee's second rankings during an open week. Cignetti fired back on X: "Bad losses don't count anymore? Are first downs still 10 yards?" He added laughing and clown emojis. Days later he called Lincoln Riley's critics "CLUELESS." Then on Thursday he brushed off a report linking him to a possible Michigan vacancy as "fake news created by three SEC media writers."

"What I really resented last week, if I could say it now on ESPN, is all the attacks on my friend Heather Dinich because she was only speaking the truth last week, but IU fans don't like the truth," Finebaum added.

Dinich took heat from Indiana fans after she questioned the Hoosiers' résumé and pointed out that four former head coaches sit on the committee. "Those are his clowns," she said, referencing Cignetti's clown emojis. Her argument looks better now. Cignetti spent a week insisting Indiana deserved more respect, and then his team lost to a Washington squad that came in unranked at 6-4.

Indiana's playoff path after Washington loss

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dinich told SportsCenter host Gary Striewski that Indiana could slide as far as No. 12, which is where it sits in ESPN's strength of record metric. But she still has the Hoosiers at No. 11 in her latest projection.

"I do think the selection committee members will question Indiana's offense, the quarterback situation," Dinich said. "You saw both Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson play again, but if they do drop to 12, remember they would be out of the College Football Playoff for the highest-ranked Group of 6 team, which I still project to be now two-loss Boise State."

Wilson hit Charlie Becker for a 74-yard touchdown, but he was benched early in the third quarter. Hoover sparked the offense with a 35-yard scoring strike to Nick Marsh. In overtime, though, his third-and-11 throw came up short of the sticks. Paddy McAteer then pushed a 37-yard field goal wide left after Washington's Tyler Robles had made a 46-yarder.

"Winning does not erase the screw-ups," Cignetti said. "There's too many of them. And we gotta tighten up. And we gotta get better."

The kicking game should worry Indiana most. Earlier in the game, Nico Radicic had a 46-yard try blocked, his fourth miss in three games. Close calls have also been a pattern all season, with overtime needed to beat both Michigan and Minnesota.

What's next for Indiana?

USC is still Indiana's only win over a CFP top 25 team. Meanwhile, 10-1 Texas Tech can lock up a spot in the Big 12 title game with one more win, and that would push the Hoosiers further toward the cut line.

Beating 3-8 Purdue won't add a quality win, so Indiana probably needs losses above it to stay in the top 11. The Hoosiers host Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket on Nov. 28 at Memorial Stadium.