Kirk Herbstreit fires back at Barstool Sports after hot mic moment

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit corrected the record after he was heard on a hot mic during Monday night's game.

James Parks

ESPN’s veteran college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit appeared to suggest that North Carolina’s team was “bad” during an apparent hot mic moment that went viral in part because of a post Barstool Sports put out during Monday night’s game.

But now Herbstreit says the whole thing was fake news.

“They’re bad,” it was alleged he said when he wasn’t on camera while watching Bill Belichick’s team get hammered in their Week 1 debut, but Herbstreit says his comments were meant for another context entirely.

“Must be a slot night... not sure why this is so confusing. I said ‘YOU’RE bad’ to my spotter Deron for something funny he said when we were just coming back on air,” Herbstreit said in an X post.

He also replied to a Pardon My Take tweet that also included Herbstreit’s off-hand comment.

“Said ‘you’re bad’ to my spotter Deron for something he said we were coming back on air. Manipulation at its finest!” Herbstreit tweeted.

He later made a point about how announcers have to find something to talk about during blowout games to keep viewers interested in the broadcast.

“Instead of making up things I said, how bout giving Rece, Holly, and I some love for getting that game,” he said. “Those games are by far the toughest games you announcers have to call.”

Herbstreit may not have said North Carolina was bad during Monday night’s 48-14 loss to TCU, but that was the general consensus from those watching from home.

Belichick’s squad put on an early touchdown that gave fans some confidence, but the Horned Frogs did the rest, piling up 542 total yards and rushing for 258 while adding two defensive touchdowns, scoring the most points against any Belichick team, ever.

