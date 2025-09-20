Kirk Herbstreit names best team in college football
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit did not hedge. During Saturday’s College GameDay rapid-fire Q&A segment, after co-host Desmond Howard made the case for the Miami Hurricanes, the longtime analyst went straight to his pick when the dashboard asked for the nation’s best team.
“I like LSU. LSU looks pretty good,” Herbstreit said with a shrug, a simple answer that matched the Tigers’ simple formula the past three weeks.
The endorsement arrives as No. 3 LSU rolls back into Tiger Stadium unbeaten and steady. Brian Kelly’s team is leaning on a swarming defense, timely special teams, and just enough from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to grind through early-season turbulence.
It has not always been pretty, but it has been convincing when it matters, which is why a national voice pointing to LSU resonates in late September.
The stage fits the statement. LSU returns home for an in-state meeting with Southeastern Louisiana in Week 4, a third all-time matchup that doubles as a chance to tighten details before the heart of SEC play.
Herbstreit Identifies LSU As The Best Team After GameDay Segment
Herbstreit’s pick is rooted in LSU’s defensive surge and roster depth that withstood early adversity. Captain linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected for targeting on the opening possession against Florida, and the Tigers still authored a five-interception night, three sacks, and constant pressure that forced hurried decisions.
Sophomore Davhon Keys stepped in for Weeks and piled up 14 tackles with a half-sack. Cornerback Dashawn Spears delivered two interceptions, including a 58-yard return for a touchdown, and later collected multiple national honors highlighted by the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. Edge rusher Jack Pyburn underscored the unit’s identity with a description that has become reality on Saturdays: fast, physical, and unrelenting.
Offensively, Nussmeier completed 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Aaron Anderson led the receivers with four catches for 75 yards, and Caden Durham’s 93 yards on 15 carries provided late-game ballast.
Special teams added field position and points, with punter Grant Chadwick averaging 50.4 yards and pinning Florida at the 2, 6, 14, and 15-yard lines. Meanwhile, kicker Damian Ramos hit from 47 and 45 yards while going perfect on extra points. Put together, it is a profile that explains Herbstreit’s confidence.
LSU’s Next Test Comes With In-State Focus And Fix-It Intent
Kelly sounded equal parts pleased and demanding afterward, praising the response from Keys and Tylen Singleton while noting that offense, defense, and special teams all carry work to do.
That tone fits this week’s opponent. Southeastern Louisiana is 3-0 behind quarterback Carson Camp, who has thrown for 442 yards and three touchdowns, with support from running back Jaedon Henry and receiver Jaylon Domingeaux, who leads the Lions in yards and scores. Linebacker KK Reno paces their defense in tackles and takeaways, with Ian Conerly-Goodley and defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor helping drive disruption.
History favors LSU at 2-0 in the series, most recently a 31-0 win in 2018, but the value here is repetition and refinement. LSU’s defense is playing to a standard, the specialists are flipping fields, and the offense has shown enough structure to grow.
That is how title hopefuls carry September momentum into October relevance, which is exactly the picture Herbstreit painted on national television. LSU will host Southeastern Louisiana at 7:55 p.m. ET.