Kirk Herbstreit names best transfer quarterback in college football
On ESPN's College GameDay, analyst Kirk Herbstreit dropped some early laurels on the player he named as the nation's top transfer quarterback. During a panel question and answer session, Herbstreit drew the question of the most impactful transfer quarterback. Ignoring the local favorite, Tennessee transfer Joey Aguilar, Herbstreit spoke up for Oklahoma QB John Mateer.
Herbstreit's take
There's a lot of great candidates out there. John Mateer at Oklahoma, I'm sorry. He's got that Johnny Manziel kind of vibe to him right now as far being a difference maker, impacting the entire team. John Mateer is my No. 1.- Kirk Herbstreit
Mateer's performance
Mateer was picked up in the offseason by Oklahoma in an attempt to add some presence to an offensive attack that has delivered a pair of losing seasons in the last three years. QB Jackson Arnold left Oklahoma for Auburn, and Mateer came in from Washington State to run the Sooner offense.
Mateer was essentially a non-prospect out of high school, but had a breakthrough season at Washington State in 2024. After attempting just 19 passes total in his first two years at WSU, Mateer passed for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024. He also showed his dual-threat skills by rushing for 826 yards and 15 more touchdowns.
Mateer has led Oklahoma to a 2-0 start and has impressed with the same skill set he showcased at Washington State. He opened with a 392 yard passing performance against FCS Illinois State. But Mateer impressed many more observers in the 24-13 Week 2 win over Michigan. He passed for 270 yards and a score in that game and rushed for 74 yards and two more touchdowns.
Mateer has emerged as a Heisman candidate following the victory and Oklahoma is something of a CFP dark horse team out of the SEC. Herbstreit might have angered the hometown fans who would pick Joey Aguilar, but his pick speaks for itself.