ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave the College Football Playoff committee rare praise on Thursday for how it handled Arizona, which climbed four spots to No. 19 in the latest rankings despite a one-point loss to unbeaten Utah.

On “The Pat McAfee Show,” Herbstreit said the Wildcats earned the bump after nearly upsetting the Utes. “I was very proud, by the way, of the Arizona movement,” Herbstreit said. “People think we push the SEC, but I push teams.”

Why did Arizona climb after losing?

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Arizona jumped from No. 23 to No. 19 in Tuesday’s rankings, and no team has climbed that far after a loss in CFP history. The Wildcats earned it in Tucson. Noah Fifita threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns, and his 10-yard score to Isaiah Mizell put Arizona up 39-33 with just over three minutes left. Utah answered with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Devon Dampier to Creed Whittemore, and Arizona turned it over on downs on its final drive.

Herbstreit liked that the committee looked past the loss column.

“If that’s the No. 2 team in the country, and I think they are, Arizona had them on the ropes to the final gun,” Herbstreit said. “Tip of the cap to the committee for doing that. As they sit there at 7-3 in the Big 12, how many people would have thought a Big 12 team at 7-3 would be in the top 20 off of a loss late in the year?”

The committee got this one right. A one-point loss to the country’s No. 2 team says more about a roster than a lopsided win over a weak opponent does, and Herbstreit made the same point by questioning several SEC teams ranked below the Wildcats.

Brent Brennan has Arizona trending up

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Herbstreit has backed Arizona all week. On Monday’s “Nonstop” podcast, he named the Wildcats one of four Big 12 teams still in the playoff conversation and said “Arizona is a good football team.”

Third-year coach Brent Brennan went 4-8 in his debut season, then went 9-4 in 2025, and Arizona is 7-3 this fall. All three losses came against top Big 12 teams: at BYU, at Texas Tech and against Utah. The wins include a 52-31 rout at West Virginia, a 39-3 blowout of Iowa State and a 29-28 comeback win over TCU.

Brennan read the Utah game the same way Herbstreit did.

“We went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in the country and I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” Brennan said.

The loss still knocked Arizona out of the Big 12 title race, so the last two games are about protecting the Wildcats’ place in the rankings.

What’s next for the Wildcats?

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Arizona’s biggest problem is stopping the run. Utah outrushed the Wildcats 296-59, and Texas Tech ran for 328 yards in its 34-26 win in Lubbock. Fifita and Mizell can keep Arizona in shootouts, but the defense has to hold up on the ground for the Wildcats to finish strong.

Next up is a Kansas State team that’s 4-6 and has lost three straight. A win in Manhattan would set up a chance to reach nine regular-season wins in the Territorial Cup.

Arizona at Kansas State kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, and Arizona State at Arizona closes the regular season on Nov. 28.