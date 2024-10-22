Kurtis Rourke injury update: Indiana QB gets better prognosis
There was sudden, major concern for Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke after he injured his thumb just at the moment when the Hoosiers passed their biggest test of the season, but new speculation around his injury suggests he could return to the field sooner rather than later.
Rourke’s injury has progressed in its initial recovery well enough that he could make his return in time for Indiana’s game against Michigan State on Nov. 2, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
That’s a noticeably better prognosis for the Hoosiers’ quarterback than the original statement offered by the team that he would be out indefinitely with the injury he suffered in Saturday’s 56-7 victory against Nebraska.
Still, Rourke is expected to be doubtful for this Saturday’s game against Washington, but “there’s more optimism about the immediate future,” according to Thamel.
Rourke underwent surgery on the affected thumb on Monday.
Rourke threw for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception before exiting Saturday’s game with the injury, replaced by reserve quarterback Tayven Jackson.
Jackson threw for 2 touchdowns in relief of Rourke as the Hoosiers moved to 7-0 on the season, the program’s best start since 1967.
Getting its starting quarterback on the field again would be of vital importance to Indiana as it embarks on the closing stretch of what has been a barnstorming 2024 football season.
Rourke entered last weekend with 1,752 passing yards, averaging 292 yards per game, the second-best mark among Big Ten quarterbacks, and has 14 touchdowns against 2 interceptions.
Under his tutelage, the Hoosiers’ offense ranks No. 2 nationally with 48.7 points per game and No. 11 among 134 FBS teams in overall passing production.
Indiana has scored over 40 points in every game since Week 2, surpassed 50 points in two games, and went over 70 in another game.
And it enters this weekend with a 63 percent chance to qualify for the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff, according to the ESPN College Football Power Index, fourth-best in the Big Ten.
Rourke has 61 all-purpose touchdowns in his career, 50 passing and 11 rushing, and only 16 interceptions in five seasons as a collegian.
