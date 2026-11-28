When you’re the head coach at Michigan, and you lose to Ohio State by the widest margin the school ever allowed in the history of The Game, people start talking.

Mainly about how to get rid of you. Granted, people around the Wolverines have been entertaining the idea of dumping Kyle Whittingham for several weeks now.

That’s despite being on the job for just one season. But it’s been one season to forget, stumbling to a meager 6-6 mark, getting pounded by Ohio State, and fielding one of the worst offenses in college football.

This is not what Michigan was expecting

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The veteran head coach arrived in Ann Arbor last offseason as the program rushed to replace Sherrone Moore, and for a time it seemed like a slam dunk hire.

Coming off a successful 20 year run at Utah, the coach offered the picture of stability, success, and a physical brand of defense.

Instead, the Wolverines are just 6-6 and coming off a 45-0 loss at arch-rival Ohio State, the worst result for the maize and blue side of this rivalry, ever.

Kyle Whittingham contract details at Michigan

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whittingham originally signed a five-year contract with Michigan that is worth a total of $41 million in base salary, according to figures obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

His base salary for the 2026 season was reported as $8 million, and is scheduled to increase by $100,000 every year until it reaches $8.4 million in the 2031 season.

So, how much would it cost to get rid of him?

According to the terms of his deal, Michigan would be on the hook for roughly $25 million in total buyout money should they fire him without cause.

If he left for another job, he would owe the school $5 million before Feb. 1, 2027. After that date, the number decreases by $1 million every following year.

Whittingham makes his pitch

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Naturally, after what happened in Columbus, the coach was asked about his job security.

“I know what the problems are now and I know what needs to be fixed. There’s not much more to it than that,” Whittingham said after the Ohio State loss.

He was also candid about the result: “I didn’t see this coming at all. It’s an embarrassment.”

Michigan had defeated Ohio State four straight times, but is currently on an 0-2 skid against the Buckeyes, who have outscored UM by a 72-9 count in that time.

Whittingham’s team allowed 45 of those. Is that worth $25 million? We’ll see.