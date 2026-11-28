One of college football’s true powerhouse programs could be on the verge of already pulling the plug on their current head coach after just one season on the job.

But a considerable financial cost and another personnel decision could still stand in the way.

Where do things stand as this blue-blood program heads into its big rivalry game with its coach on the hot seat?

Michigan leaning towards firing Whittingham?

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“Headwinds are strong” that Michigan could reverse course and part ways with head football coach Kyle Whittingham at the end of the 2026 season, ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel revealed on College GameDay.

“The world around Whittingham has changed exponentially since a week ago,” Thamel said on Saturday morning.

While there is some belief among insiders that Whittingham’s position will be secure until Michigan hires a new athletic director, what happens on Saturday as Michigan plays at Ohio State could itself play a prominent role in what the school does.

The Wolverines are just 6-5 coming into The Game and rank among college football’s very worst offensive teams.

Michigan’s AD search plays into it

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Hiring a new athletic director grew more complicated recently . Trev Alberts was poised to take the position, and resigned from Texas A&M to do so, but Michigan changed its mind abruptly, and faces having to dole out some serious money to him as a result.

Whittingham “was embattled, but Michigan had expedited its athletic director search to bring in someone who, at the end of the season, would ultimately make a decision on Kyle Whittingham,” Thamel said.

He added: “That person is supposed to be Trev Alberts. He signed an MOU. Michigan administrators made a decision… to not make Trev Alberts the next athletic director there. This has been a wildly controversial decision.”

Where Michigan goes from here

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Controversial, and expensive.

Changing course on Alberts may incur a reported $21 million payout from the school to him personally, in addition to the $4 million they were poised to buy him out from Texas A&M.

What does it all mean? “Whittingham goes forward with a lame duck athletic director and a new president who hasn’t even started yet, and is already in the crosshairs,” Thamel said.

He added: “To fire Kyle Whittingham would cost $25 million, and there’s strong headwinds towards that happening now.”

The Game could help Michigan decide

Michigan heads to Columbus today to face Ohio State, itself in the midst of a disappointing 7-4 season, but between the two coaches, Whittingham is clearly at more risk.

“The result of that [game] is obviously going to factor into what Michigan does to Kyle Whittingham,” Thamel said.

“But the headwinds on making a change are strong. It’s really difficult to hire a big-time coach when you don’t have alignment with the athletic director and the president.”