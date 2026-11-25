Michigan's search for a new athletic director turned into a national punchline this week, and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum piled on after the Wolverines walked away from a signed agreement to hire former Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts.

Finebaum delivered his verdict Tuesday on First Take. "It is a total clown show. Michigan has become a laughingstock all over the country, and there's no nice way of putting it," he said.

Why did Michigan drop Trev Alberts?

“Michigan has become a laughingstock all over the country.” 🫣@finebaum sounds off on Michigan backing out of its agreement with Trev Alberts 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/V28y7uQ8xq — First Take (@FirstTake) November 24, 2026

Alberts signed a memorandum of understanding with Michigan on Nov. 17 and resigned from his post in College Station. Then the school's search firm called him Monday night and again Tuesday morning to say he wouldn't get the job, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Michigan's current and incoming presidents both signed the agreement, and Alberts' lawyers, Tom Mars and Bennett Speyer, say it obligates the school to pay a $17.2 million buyout.

The reversal traces back to Nebraska. In a deposition tied to a lawsuit from a former Cornhuskers women's basketball player who was dismissed after a relationship with an assistant coach, Alberts said "it depends" when asked whether it would be acceptable for a coach to have a sexual relationship with an athlete. That's a radioactive answer at a school that fired head coach Sherrone Moore in 2025 over an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Alberts called that characterization of his testimony "wrong and unfair." Michigan's vetting should've caught that deposition before anyone signed a binding agreement.

Paul Finebaum's long history with Michigan

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Finebaum has needled Michigan fans for years, but this criticism centered on the people running the department. "He takes this job and torches the job behind, and now, the clown show at Michigan just can't get anything right," he said of Alberts.

His patience with Ann Arbor ran thin long before Tuesday. In June, Finebaum said "I don't really take Michigan that seriously in football right now" and argued the program "just flatlined" once Jim Harbaugh left. Warde Manuel, who has led the department for more than a decade, steps down at the end of the year, so the Wolverines will be without a permanent successor.

Kyle Whittingham's uncertain Michigan future

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Kyle Whittingham is 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten) in his first season, and the Wolverines needed an 18-16 triple-overtime upset of No. 4 UCLA just to reach bowl eligibility. After a 31-7 loss at Oregon on Nov. 14, Whittingham said "Our fans deserve better."

Asked about the athletic director shakeup, the former Utes coach said "That change is above my pay grade." Firing him would cost $24.75 million, and a new boss would get to make that call.

Michigan visits 7-4 Ohio State on Saturday at noon ET on Fox, the first edition of The Game since 1966 with both teams carrying at least four losses.