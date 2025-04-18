Kyren Lacy agent calls out NFL, sheriff after LSU football star's death
A representative for the late Kyren Lacy has revealed a bombshell statement taking aim at the NFL in the wake of the former LSU football star and NFL Draft hopeful’s death.
Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports had some scathing comments for the NFL and the Lafourche parish in a letter released by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.
Lacy was facing charges of negligent homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless driving stemming from an incident in December, when authorities said the former LSU wide receiver caused a car wreck that resulted in the death of one person.
“We expected all charges to have been dropped at his hearing this past Monday,” Arceneaux wrote in part, adding that Lacy was “heartbroken” by the death of the person in the accident.
Lacy “was willing to adhere to any civil matters, regardless of the Grand Jury’s decision. That aside, the system failed us, and we are now mourning the loss of two lives,” Arceneaux added.
Lacy died by suicide on April 12, taking his life moments being pursued by police in the Houston area, authorities said.
“To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren’s Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts. I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they’ve worked so hard for,” Arceneaux said.
He added: “Shame on the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office for being more concerned about public perception - and the pressure to charge someone - than actually investigating the facts.”
Harris Co. (Tex.) sheriffs said Lacy was being pursued by authorities in his car, and that the chase ended with Lacy’s vehicle crashing.
When officers approached the car, they found Lacy had died in an apparent suicide by gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
Lacy was cooperating with authorities prior to his death, according to reports, and was out on bond after paying $151,000 bail after his Jan. 12 arrest.
The initial police report from the Dec. 17 accident said that Lacy was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger and “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone.”
A driver coming from the north braked abruptly and swerved to avoid a head-on collision with Lacy’s car and another car behind it swerved over the line and hit another car head-on, critically injuring that driver, according to the police report. That person later died at a hospital.
A grand jury was scheduled to begin hearing evidence in the case on Monday.
-