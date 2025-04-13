LSU releases statement on death of Kyren Lacy
LSU has offered its condolences and expressed shock at the sudden death of former Tigers football star Kyren Lacy, who died over the weekend at the age of 24.
“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” the school said in a statement.
LSU added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”
News of Lacy’s death became public on Sunday morning when it was revealed the former LSU star receiver was found dead in Houston.
That shock was compounded when it was reported that authorities are treating Lacy’s death as a probable suicide, according to WBRZ in Baton Rouge.
Lacy was arrested in December when police alleged he caused a car accident that killed one person and injured two others, claiming he also fled the scene.
The wide receiver, heralded as a promising NFL Draft prospect at the time, was ultimately charged with negligent homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless driving.
Lacy turned himself into the authorities in January and was released on a $151,000 bond.
Insiders revealed that a grand jury was scheduled to hear evidence in Lacy’s case on Monday.
Lacy’s father shared a public message in the wake of his son’s death, asking parents to be more insistent about inquiring into the mental health of their children.
“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don’t be cool with ‘I’m alright’ or ‘I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right,” Kenny Lacy said in a Facebook post.
He added: “Mental health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small... This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it. Check on your kids’ mental (health)!”
Lacy began his college football career at Louisiana and played for the Ragin’ Cajuns for two seasons before transferring to LSU, where he played his final three years.
Last season was his best, as Lacy caught 58 passes for 866 yards and scored nine touchdowns while averaging 14.9 yards per reception while LSU ranked 7th in FBS in passing output.
He finished his collegiate career with 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.
