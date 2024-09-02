USC wideout Kyron Hudson secures insane catch vs. LSU: Video
We have an early candidate for the catch of the year just one week into the 2024 college football season after USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson brought down a ridiculous grab against LSU.
Working early in the second quarter, Trojans quarterback Miller Moss was facing pressure and launched a prayer downfield that was answered by Hudson against two defenders.
... And from another angle.
The catch wasn't just a fun highlight reel play, either, as it helped move USC down the field and get into scoring position for the first touchdown of the night.
Minutes later, Trojans running back Woody Marks took a hand-off from Moss and ran through the middle of the LSU defense and into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
USC drove 87 yards on the possession, with 24 of those yards coming off what might stand as the single best catch of the season.
