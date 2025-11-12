Lane Kiffin's future plans emerge amid rumors of leaving Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin appears on the verge of taking Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff, but that hasn’t stopped him from being considered the favorite to take over at Florida or LSU as college football’s historic coaching carousel continues spinning along.
But while the rumor mill goes into overdrive and Kiffin is connected with this or that head coaching vacancy, he remains committed to the task at hand with the Rebels. So says the coach’s son, quarterback prospect Knox Kiffin.
And is sounds like he’s been asked about it often enough.
Lane Kiffin's son weighs in
“It’s definitely a little bit annoying, but I understand, they want to know,” Kiffin’s son said about questions around his father’s future coaching plans, via Rivals.
“I don’t know anything about it, and I don’t think he’s really worried about anything. He’s just trying to go to the playoffs.”
He added: “I don’t think he’s worried about any of that until after the season.”
The latest on Kiffin's future
But worry about it, other schools and the betting markets have certainly done, as Kiffin quickly emerged, and remained as, the runaway favorite at the two biggest SEC schools currently scouting a new head coach.
Kiffin has a 30 percent chance to take over at LSU and a 64 percent shot to become the next coach at Florida, leading in both races, according to the prediction market Kalshi.
What Kiffin is focused on now
Kiffin has the Rebels right where he wants them as College Football Playoff Selection Sunday draws closer, sitting at 9-1 overall, with just an 8-point loss at Georgia the only blemish on their record.
That could cost them a place in the SEC Championship Game, but likely not in the playoff, given how highly the selection committee thinks of the Rebels, naming them the No. 7 team in the latest top 25 rankings heading into this weekend.
What the coach has said
Kiffin was recently asked what makes a head coaching job a good offer for someone to take, and offered a lengthy response that illustrates how college football has changed in recent years.
“People used to say facilities. Practice field. Those things. I think that’s changed, and it’s going to change. It’s going to be, ‘How much NIL do you have? How is your collective? How is it run? How much do you have?’” he said this week.
Florida and LSU are certainly two programs that meet those criteria, further igniting speculation that Kiffin may be looking in that direction as it pertains to his future.
That doesn’t mean he is ready to abandon the Rebels for apparently-greener pastures in the Swamp, but his comments do signal that he’s aware of the pecking order that remains in college football.
But judging by his own son’s recent comments, it doesn’t sound like Kiffin is ready to make a decision on his future until after the season is over, whatever it brings.