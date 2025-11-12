College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 go live: Who's in? Who's out?
For the second time this season, the College Football Playoff selection committee has revealed its official Top 25 rankings, giving fans a sneak preview of what the postseason field would look like as we enter Week 12 action and some very consequential November football.
There was no change among the top-five in the latest rankings, but a big game in the Big 12 resulted in a notable shift in the top-ten, and for the first time, the committee included a Group of Five team in the poll, giving us a clearer picture of their thinking around that final spot.
Where do things stand in the second College Football Playoff rankings?
Let’s take a look at what teams landed where in the second top 25 poll, according to the selection committee, and then another glance at what the playoff would look like if it started today.
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12
Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Utah
- Vanderbilt
- Miami
- Georgia Tech
- USC
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Iowa
- Pittsburgh
- Tennessee
- USF
- Cincinnati
How did we do? Our prediction for the College Football Playoff rankings
What the College Football Playoff would look like today
First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Alabama
First Round Games
12 USF at
5 Georgia
Winner plays 4 Alabama
9 Notre Dame at
8 Oregon
Winner plays 1 Ohio State
11 Miami at
6 Texas Tech
Winner plays 3 Texas A&M
10 Texas at
7 Ole Miss
Winner plays 2 Indiana
First team out: Oklahoma
Second team out: BYU
College football playoff rankings criteria
College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.
The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head game results
- Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
- Results vs. common opponents
- Conference championships
College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.
