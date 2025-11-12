College Football HQ

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 go live: Who's in? Who's out?

Where things stand in the new College Football Playoff rankings as we move into Week 12 and with some modest movement among the top dozen.

James Parks

The updated College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for Week 12.
For the second time this season, the College Football Playoff selection committee has revealed its official Top 25 rankings, giving fans a sneak preview of what the postseason field would look like as we enter Week 12 action and some very consequential November football.

There was no change among the top-five in the latest rankings, but a big game in the Big 12 resulted in a notable shift in the top-ten, and for the first time, the committee included a Group of Five team in the poll, giving us a clearer picture of their thinking around that final spot.

Where do things stand in the second College Football Playoff rankings?

Let’s take a look at what teams landed where in the second top 25 poll, according to the selection committee, and then another glance at what the playoff would look like if it started today.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas Tech
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Oregon
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Oklahoma
  12. BYU
  13. Utah
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Miami
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. USC
  18. Michigan
  19. Virginia
  20. Louisville
  21. Iowa
  22. Pittsburgh
  23. Tennessee
  24. USF
  25. Cincinnati

What the College Football Playoff would look like today

First Round Byes

No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Alabama

First Round Games

12 USF at
5 Georgia
Winner plays 4 Alabama

9 Notre Dame at
8 Oregon
Winner plays 1 Ohio State

11 Miami at
6 Texas Tech
Winner plays 3 Texas A&M

10 Texas at
7 Ole Miss
Winner plays 2 Indiana

First team out: Oklahoma

Second team out: BYU

College football playoff rankings criteria

College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.

The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head game results
  • Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.

Published
