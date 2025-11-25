Lane Kiffin makes future at Ole Miss clear amid leaving rumors
Ole Miss enters rivalry week as one of college football’s surprise national contenders.
The Rebels are 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC, ranked No. 6 in the country and sitting on the edge of a possible SEC Championship berth and the College Football Playoff conversation.
On Monday, head coach Lane Kiffin — amid persistent speculation linking him to LSU and Florida — told reporters that finishing the season with this team is “very important” and that he has “never thought of anything different than that.”
“Over the years of the changes that I've made, I've had a lot of time to reflect on things that have happened. I really feel like, in age, I've figured out they all happened exactly how they were supposed to happen, when they were supposed to happen.”
“I just didn't think it at the time. I thought they were disasters. They're just all part of my story,” Kiffin added.
These comments came after an AD statement that Kiffin will coach the Egg Bowl and that an announcement about his future is expected the day after the rivalry game.
The coaching market around Kiffin has been intense.
Multiple outlets report LSU has prepared a blockbuster offer — widely described as a multi‑year, $90 million package when roster/NIL commitments are included — while Florida is also reported to be readying a top‑tier salary and NIL support to lure him to Gainesville.
Coverage indicates both programs have engaged Kiffin’s representatives and that Ole Miss officials have been in active discussions to retain him.
Ole Miss travels to Starkville on Friday to face Mississippi State, a 5-6 team that can play spoiler but has struggled in conference play.
The Rebels control their immediate destiny for a historic season and will enter the game with both rivalry and postseason stakes, though Kiffin’s future in Oxford overshadows both.