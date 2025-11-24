$1.2 million head coach reportedly close to ‘long-term’ deal with college football program
Brent Vigen has built Montana State into an FCS power since his 2021 hire, posting a 57-12 overall record, winning three Big Sky conference titles, and leading multiple deep playoff runs.
As a result, he has been widely viewed as a top regional candidate for Power Five and Group of Five openings.
Vigen’s Bobcats closed the regular season with a 31-28 win at Montana on Saturday, a signature rivalry victory that capped another strong campaign and reinforced his profile as a coach who wins big games.
On Sunday, just one day after the win, it was reported that Oregon State is close to finalizing a long-term deal to make Vigen their next head coach.
Montana State finished the college football season 10-2 overall, 8-0 in the Big Sky, the Big Sky champion and ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches polls.
The Bobcats ranked among the FCS leaders on both sides of the field, averaging 441.1 total yards per game (16th) and 38.2 points per game (11th).
Defensively, they’ve held opponents to just 312.9 yards per game (14th) and 17.17 points per game (seventh).
Vigen signed a four‑year extension that took effect January 1, 2025, with a base salary reported at $295,000 plus more than $110,000 in bonuses and appearance/incentive pay.
The deal runs through March 31, 2029, at a total salary valued at over $1.2 million.
Oregon State opened a search after firing Trent Bray following an 0-7 start to the college football season, the program’s worst start since 1991, when they started 0-10.
The school elevated assistant Robb Akey as the team’s interim coach while the program began its search.
A Vigen hire would show that Power and Group‑level programs are increasingly willing to elevate FCS coaches who have produced sustained success, not just one‑off seasons.
It also accelerates Montana State’s need to plan succession and protects Vigen’s bargaining leverage given his recent contract terms