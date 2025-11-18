Florida dealt concerning news on coveted $63 million college football coach
The Florida Gators have made no secret about their courtship of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, but there is another SEC program looming in college football rumors. There is also the reality that Kiffin could opt to remain at Ole Miss.
Yet, the LSU Tigers are giving Kiffin something to think about as the college football coaching carousel spins. More specifically, the Tigers are giving Kiffin's family something to think about.
The Athletic's Stewart Mandel reported that Kiffin's family visited LSU on Monday and took a "similar trip" to Gainesville this weekend. Kiffin was not present at either visit, per Mandel.
"A source confirmed that LSU sent a private plane for Kiffin’s family to visit Baton Rouge on Monday, and the Kiffins took a similar trip to Gainesville the day before," Mandel wrote on Monday. "Lane was not on either trip. The Advocate and On3 first reported those visits."
Ole Miss has given Lane Kiffin a deadline to make a decision amid the LSU and Florida rumors: Report
It appears the Ole Miss brass are growing restless as each day brings a new rumor linking Kiffin to another college football vacancy. Ole Miss has given Kiffin an "ultimatum" to make a decision by the team's Nov. 28 rivalry matchup against Mississippi State, per Mandel.
While the Rebels would undoubtedly like to keep Kiffin, Ole Miss may need to pivot to finding a new coach. This ultimatum could also help Florida and LSU as the programs appear to be waiting for an answer from the top candidate in the college football coaching carousel.
Lane Kiffin is a heavy favorite to be named the new Florida coach
Kiffin is the favorite for both the LSU and Florida jobs, but it remains to be seen what direction the coach will turn. Kalshi gives Kiffin a 53% chance to be named the next Florida coach. Kiffin's LSU odds are slightly less at 33%, per Kalshi.
Florida is still very much in the mix to land Kiffin, but it is less than ideal to see LSU courting the coach's family. Kiffin is estimated to be earning $9 million annually on a contract that was recently extended through 2031 thanks to Ole Miss winning seven games, per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz.
