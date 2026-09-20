Lane Kiffin's Concerning Road Stat Resurfaces After LSU Falls at Ole Miss

LSU coach Lane Kiffin lost his first game back in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday night, and the 32-24 defeat to No. 8 Ole Miss gave him his ninth loss in 10 road games against top-10 teams.

Kiffin is now 1-9 in true road games against Associated Press top-10 teams, per a coach-by-coach database dating back to 1990 and leaves out bowl and neutral-site games. The Tigers entered the game ranked No. 7.

LSU at Ole Miss game recap

Lane Kiffin loses another big road game pic.twitter.com/bA33ul07zf — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 20, 2026

Ole Miss built a 24-7 halftime lead. But LSU scored 14 straight points in the third quarter and tied the game at 24 on a field goal with 11:23 to play.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive, even though top running back Kewan Lacy had left the game with a left shoulder injury. Chambliss is the Division II transfer Kiffin brought to Oxford last year.

He capped the drive with a 14-yard run, and a 2-point try put the Rebels up 32-24 with 6:14 left. Chambliss finished 33 of 48 for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU drove late, but the game ended on fourth down when Ole Miss' Jaylon Braxton picked off LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt in the end zone in the final seconds. So Ole Miss moved to 3-0 and 1-0 in the SEC, while LSU fell to 2-1.

Fans booed Kiffin inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the Rebels played "Callin' Baton Rouge" after the final whistle. In addition, Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is now 5-1 as a head coach with four wins over ranked teams.

How bad is Kiffin's road record?

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The road mark stands out because Kiffin has won a lot of games. He went 55-19 in six seasons at Ole Miss before he left for LSU after the 2025 regular season on a seven-year, $91 million deal.

However, other big-game numbers look a lot like the road record. Kiffin is 1-7 when his team is in the top 10 and faces a ranked opponent. His only win in that spot came against Oklahoma last season with Ole Miss.

He's also 13-26 against ranked teams across his college head-coaching career. That includes a 10-10 mark against ranked teams during his time with the Rebels.

Kiffin reacts to Ole Miss loss

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"Credit to them. Players made plays," Kiffin said after the game. "That's what my biggest fear was all week, every minute, when the game is at the end and Trinidad has the ball in his hand."

The 51-year-old also pointed to the rest of LSU's conference schedule.

"So, we're 0-1 in SEC play," Kiffin said. "Now we're right back to where we've always been and have eight SEC games to play. So, there's a lot of football left. Go back home next week and get a win."

LSU returns to Baton Rouge next Saturday to host Texas A&M, which lost 31-21 at home to Kentucky on Saturday.